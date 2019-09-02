Thomas Markle says Meghan is lying about paying her way through college as he paid ‘every penny’ of her tuition and has ‘bank statements to prove it’

caption Thomas Markle and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. source GMB/Twitter; Chris Jackson/Getty

Thomas Markle said his daughter, Meghan, lied when she said she paid her own way through college.

During a speech at the University of South Pacific in Fiji last October, Meghan said she paid for her tuition through scholarships, financial aid, and her campus job.

Thomas told the Mail on Sunday that the duchess’ statement was “completely untrue” and that he never spoke up at the time because she was pregnant.

“I paid every penny of her tuition and I have the bank statements to prove it,” he said.

It’s his first interview since baby Archie was born in May.

He added that he had hoped becoming a mother would “mellow Meghan.”

During an interview with the Mail on Sunday, Meghan Markle’s father said previous claims she made about her college finances are “completely untrue,” and that he didn’t say anything sooner because she was pregnant.

Speaking to students at the University of South Pacific during a tour of Fiji last October, the duchess said it was scholarships, financial aid, and work-study programs – where her “earnings from a job on campus went directly towards my tuition” – that helped pay her way through college.

‘I’m sorry but that is completely untrue. I paid every penny of her tuition and I have the bank statements to prove it,” Thomas told the Mail.

Meghan received a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University in 2003, with a double major in theatre and international studies.

During her junior year, she completed an internship at the US embassy in Buenos Aires, which Thomas said he paid for as well.

“I paid for her trips to Spain and England. I paid for her internship in Argentina.”

He added: “I always upheld my responsibilities as a father. Meghan’s comments about paying her way through college are offensive to me.

“I don’t want anything from Meghan or Harry but I’m not going to shut up until the whole truth is out there. I will continue to contradict anything said about me that isn’t true,” he said.

Speaking to the media for the first time since Meghan’s son, Archie, was born in May, Thomas said he hoped being a mother would “mellow Meghan” – but he doesn’t think it has.

“I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it and put it on my wall beside the one of Meghan. Isn’t that what any grandfather would want? I’d love to know if he’s got the famous Markle nose,” he said.

“Of course I’m disappointed not to see Archie. I had hoped becoming a mother would mellow Meghan and she would reach out.”

Thomas also spoke of the recent controversy surrounding Meghan and Prince Harry, after they were accused of taking three private jets in the space of a month, despite urging fans to be aware of climate change.

“You can’t portray yourself as being charitable and bringing people together and then ghost your own father and your entire family. Their treatment of me has left a lot to be desired,” he said.

“I’ve still never met my son-in-law. Why couldn’t Prince Harry have got on a plane and flown to see me to ask for her hand? He obviously has no problem getting on private jets.”