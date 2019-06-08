Meghan Markle beamed and shared a ride with Kate Middleton on her first royal engagement since giving birth

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Trooping of the Colour. source Getty

Meghan Markle has taken part in her first royal engagement since giving birth last week.

She attended the Trooping of the Colour parade in London on Saturday, which celebrates the Queen’s birthday.

Markle shared a carriage ride with Prince Harry and Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a carriage ride with her husband, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton as part of the ceremony, which took place in Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall.

Markle beamed and waved as she passed royal wellwishers. She is currently on maternity leave, but broke away from her period of absence to mark the family occasion.

Around 1,400 soldiers took part in the ceremony, according to the BBC, which culminates in the royal family heading out on to a balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch an RAF flypast.

The Queen had her own carriage, which is because her husband Prince Philip has retired from official public duties. The Duke of Edinburgh turns 98 on Monday.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, made their way from Buckingham Palace to the parade in full ceremonial uniform, complete with bearskin hats.

Markle was seen in a public a day after British newspaper The Sun reported that her and Prince Harry’s private wedding photos were leaked online. Official photographer Alexi Lubomirski had the photos stolen in a hack, it was reported, and some have circulated on Instagram. Buckingham Palace and Lubomirski’s representative declined to comment.