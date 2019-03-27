An unaired TV pilot starring Meghan Markle was just picked up a decade later, and it could come to screens this year

caption Meghan Markle. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images.

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle had a pretty successful acting career, starring on hit TV series “Suits” for seven seasons.

Now, a TV pilot starring the duchess has been picked up – and it could be hitting screens this year.

The show, called “The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down,” is about young singles partying in Los Angeles.

Everyone assumed Meghan Markle‘s acting days were behind her when she married into the British royal family in 2018 – but that may not necessarily be the case.

An unaired TV pilot starring the duchess was recently picked up by Artist Rights Distribution, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and it could be coming to screens in North America this year.

“The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down” was originally filmed as a pilot for Comedy Central, but was never picked up.

The show featured a “tongue-in-cheek look at twenty-something singles clubbing and partying in Los Angeles,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Markle filmed the show long before her days as Rachel Zane in hit series “Suits” – while the exact timing is unclear, it was filmed at least a decade ago, according to co-star Max Greenfield.

Greenfield, who is best known for his role as Schmitt in the sitcom “New Girl,” recently appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” to talk about the resurfaced project.

“I got an email recently saying this person has bought it and they are putting it out,” he said. “I would assume they have their reasons as to why they’re putting it out.”

The star admitted he didn’t kept in touch with the duchess – but joked that he’s regretting it now.

“Meghan and I really didn’t connect after that, or during that,” he said. “Had I known, maybe I would have played my cards a little differently.”

The distribution company reportedly said it plans to release the title this year and also “shop them to international distributors at the ongoing European Film Market in Berlin and at upcoming markets.”

It is not yet known on what platform it will be aired, or if the original material starring Markle will still be used.

In the meantime, at least we have Markle’s seven seasons of “Suits” to binge watch.