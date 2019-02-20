Meghan Markle went to a swanky New York bar with Serena Williams after her baby shower

caption Meghan Markle on the way to dinner at the Polo Bar with Markus Anderson. source Splash News

Meghan Markle is currently in New York to celebrate her baby shower.

The Duchess of Sussex had a packed day of socialising and seeing old friends on Tuesday.

She had lunch with a former “Suits” co-star before heading to an elegant baby shower and then spending the evening at celeb-favourite Polo Bar.

She was joined by close friends including Serena Williams.

She was photographed on Tuesday with 15 of her closest friends in New York City – Serena Williams, Misha Nonoo, Jessica Mulroney, and Markus Anderson all joined Meghan Markle to celebrate.

The undoubtedly elegant shower was organised by Markle’s best friend, Mulroney, and held at the lavish Mark Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, which received beautiful bouquets of spring flowers for the occasion.

Following the celebration, the Duchess of Sussex, wearing a $3,085 navy Victoria Beckham coat, headed out on the town to Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar, a restaurant beloved by celebrities.

Not only is the restaurant a celeb-favourite, it also seems an apt choice given Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, is an avid polo player.

What’s more, the bar menu even features a drink named after Markle’s father-in-law, the Prince of Wales: a $22 cocktail made of High West Rendezvous Rye, Cherry Heering, honey, pineapple, and Champagne.

Food on the restaurant menu includes everything from a $28 avocado and crab salad (Markle’s penchant for avocado is no secret) to a $70 ribeye steak with hand-cut fries.

Markle, Williams, Anderson, and Mulroney spent the evening at the A-list hot-spot (whose fans reportedly even include President Donald Trump), before the Duchess and Williams returned to the Mark to crash.

caption Serena Williams joined Markle for her baby shower celebrations. source Splash News

The evening out came after a long day of socialising – not only had the mother-to-be celebrated her baby shower that afternoon but she’d been out for lunch with former “Suits” co-star Abigail Spencer.

However, the duo reportedly had to abandon their lunch at the Met Breuer as the location wasn’t private enough, according to Hello! magazine.

Seven months pregnant Markle and Spencer decided a better location would be Café Boulud at the Surrey Hotel, and moved there for their catch-up.