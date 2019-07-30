Meghan Markle said appearing on the cover of her Vogue issue would have been ‘boastful,’ even though Kate Middleton did it 3 years ago

caption Meghan Markle chose not to appear on the cover of the issue of Vogue that she guest edited. source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images, Vogue

The Duchess of Sussex has been announced as British Vogue’s guest editor for its upcoming September issue. However, the duchess was noticeably absent from the cover, which was revealed on Sunday.

Instead, the cover features 15 inspirational women – including Jacinda Ardern and Jameela Jamil – who Meghan Markle believes are “Forces for Change.”

The magazine’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, said Markle decided not to appear on the cover because it would have been a “boastful thing to do for this particular project.”

“From the very beginning, we talked about the cover – whether she would be on it or not,” Enninful wrote in the upcoming issue.

caption The magazine’s September issue will be available for purchase from Friday, August 2. source Peter Lindbergh/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

“In the end, she felt that it would be in some ways a ‘boastful’ thing to do for this particular project,” he added. “She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires.”

Clearly, Markle’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, did not feel the same way when she appeared on the cover of the magazine in June 2016.

caption Kate Middleton appeared in the magazine in June 2016. source Vogue

The duchess appeared in a 10-page shoot for the publication’s centenary issue, and it was the first – and only – magazine shoot she has been involved in.

It’s been rumored that the ladies have been involved in a “royal rift” since Markle married into the royal family in 2018. However, the pair were recently spotted at Wimbledon together – an indication that their relationship is either improving, or it was never in danger to begin with.

Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that Markle consented to appear on several magazine covers, including Vanity Fair and Best Health, before she became a royal.

“We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue,” a spokesperson for Markle wrote on Instagram.

“For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective.

“They have named the issue: ‘Forces for Change,'” they added.

“For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness.

“The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective.”