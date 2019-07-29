Meghan Markle is guest editor of British Vogue’s next issue, and she told the magazine not to edit out the freckles of the 15 inspirational women on her cover

The Duchess of Sussex has been revealed as guest editor of the upcoming September issue of British Vogue, Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday.

The edition, entitled “Forces for Change,” features 15 women on the cover, all who are “raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open-mindedness,” the duchess said in a statement.

It will also include an interview between the duchess and Michelle Obama.

It appears Meghan Markle had one strict rule for photographer Peter Lindbergh, who shot the cover over several days across three continents.

“My instructions from the Duchess were clear: ‘I want to see freckles,'” Lindbergh told Vogue.

Meghan Markle has been named guest editor of British Vogue's upcoming September Issue.

The edition, entitled “Forces for Change” features 15 women on the cover, all who are “raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness,” the Duchess of Sussex said in a statement.

caption Vogue’s September Issue will be available from Friday, August 2. source Peter Lindbergh/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

The women, including “The Good Place” star and activist Jameela Jamil, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, were handpicked by the duchess herself, and were photographed over several days between London, New York, and in the case of Arden, via video link between London and Auckland.

Photographer Peter Lindbergh, who worked with Markle on the cover, said the duchess’ main instruction was not to edit out any of the women’s freckles.

“My instructions from the Duchess were clear: ‘I want to see freckles!'” Lindbergh told Vogue.

“Well, that was like running through open doors for me. I love freckles,” he added.

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful also spoke out about the decision, saying Lindbergh was able to make the women featured “feel their best” during the shoot.

“It was one of those brilliantly spontaneous moments when HRH The Duchess of Sussex and I had exactly the same idea at exactly the same time,” said Enninful.

“Peter sees beauty in real people, in real situations. He makes everybody feel their best.”

Markle’s request should come as no surprise to royal followers, as the former actress previously told Allure that she hates having her freckles “airbrushed out of a photoshoot.”

“To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photoshoot,” she told the magazine in 2017.

“For all my freckle-faced friends out there, I will share with you something my dad told me when I was younger: ‘A face without freckles is a night without stars.'”

According to copyright files obtained by The Sun, the duchess even had her dad’s saying copyrighted back in 1995, when she was just 14-years-old.

“We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue,” a spokesperson for Markle wrote on Instagram.

“For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: ‘Forces for Change.’

“For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness,” they added.

“The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective.”

The issue will also include an exclusive interview between the duchess and Michelle Obama, as well as inspirational articles written by Brené Brown and Jameela Jamil.