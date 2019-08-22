Meghan Markle made an eco-friendly linen shirt look chic at a photo shoot for her new clothing collection

caption The Duchess of Sussex. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

From recycled sneakers to sustainable dresses, Meghan Markle has shown that she supports eco-friendly fashion on numerous occasions.

On Wednesday, she did so once again while appearing in a video posted on the joint Instagram account she shares with her husband, Prince Harry. Throughout the Instagram story, Markle is seeing wearing a blue button-up shirt with white stripes from the environmentally-conscious London-based brand With Nothing Underneath.

She paired the top with simple jeans and nude heels.

The top currently retails online for $104, or £85 – a price that’s relatively affordable compared to the expensive pieces the duchess often wears.

Markle’s shirt is also eco-friendly, as London-based brand With Nothing Underneath packages its garments in reusable cotton envelopes to help reduce plastic, according to its website.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the casual look while appearing in an Instagram story to promote her upcoming clothing line.

While most details about the collection have yet to be released, Markle’s workwear will likely launch in late 2019. She’s also working alongside British designers and retailers like Marks & Spencer to create the line.

On Instagram, Markle said her clothing will help “equip women entering the work force.”

“An initiative supporting the Smart Works collection which will equip women entering the work force with the key work wear essentials they need,” Markle wrote. “Coming soon.”

Smart Works, a charity referenced by Markle in her Instagram video, aims to help unemployed women re-enter the workforce.

In her recent guest-edited issue of British Vogue, Markle said she will be donating one piece of clothing to the charity for every item purchased from her collection.

“There is often a misunderstanding about Smart Works being a makeover, a fashion show of ‘before and after,’ where a woman is magically transformed into something better than she was before,” Markle wrote for Vogue. “But to label it as such would not only be inaccurate, it would be missing the point.”

“This is not a fairy tale,” she said. “In fact, if it’s a cultural reference you’re after, forget Cinderella – this is the story of Wonder Woman, ready to take on the world in her metaphorical and literal cape.”

Representatives for With Nothing Underneath did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.