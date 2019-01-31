Meghan Markle wore a new hairstyle with an old outfit, taking a page from Kate Middleton’s style playbook

caption Meghan Markle put a fresh twist on an old outfit. source Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Meghan Markle rewore a black Givenchy coat during her visit to the University of London on Thursday.

She previously wore the coat during a Remembrance Day memorial service in November 2018.

Markle paired the old outfit with a new topknot hairstyle.

Kate Middleton has been known to update her old outfits with a fresh new hairstyle.

Kate Middleton has established herself as the queen of outfit recycling over the years, and it looks like Meghan Markle is starting to follow suit.

The Duchess of Sussex visited the Association of Commonwealth Universities at the University of London on Thursday, which Kensington Palace previously announced would be a new royal patronage for the duchess. Her look for the day added a new twist to a previous favorite.

caption She wore a black coat by Givenchy. source Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

Markle wore a custom black coat by Givenchy, the design house behind her royal wedding dress. She wore a black pleated dress underneath with a pair of beige suede heels.

caption She added a pair of suede heels. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

If the outfit seems familiar, that’s because Markle previously wore the coat during the Remembrance Day memorial service in November 2018.

caption Markle previously wore the coat in November 2018. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This time around she added a fresh take on the all-black look by wearing her hair in a sleek topknot style, which is a notable departure from her typically casual bun.

caption The duchess wore a chic top knot. source Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

The strategy seems to be straight out of Middleton’s style playbook, as the Duchess of Cambridge frequently updates old outfits with a fresh new hairstyle.

Markle seems to be experimenting with different hairstyles lately, as she also debuted a sleek, side-swept updo during Wednesday’s visit to the National Theatre in London.

caption Markle wore a sleek updo with a blush pink ensemble. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Markle has been building quite an extensive wardrobe since stepping into the royal spotlight, so it makes sense that she is starting to repurpose some of her outfits.

