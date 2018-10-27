Meghan Markle wore a new sleeveless tuxedo dress, and the style is becoming a staple in her royal wardrobe

caption Meghan Markle wore another chic tuxedo dress. source Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Meghan Markle wore a sleeveless tuxedo dress for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday.

Menswear-inspired pieces are becoming a staple in her wardrobe.

She’s previously worn a tuxedo minidress and several sleek pantsuits when she wants to switch up her style.

Meghan Markle’s royal style continues to evolve, and she’s starting to find some unique design elements that are becoming staples in her wardrobe.

The duchess often turns to menswear-inspired pieces when she wants to switch it up, and she did just that for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Sydney on Saturday.

caption Tuxedo dresses are becoming a staple for the duchess. source Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Markle wore a custom green sleeveless tuxedo dress by Antonio Berardi , which she paired with some light pink suede pumps by Aquazzura.

caption She paired the dress with some suede pumps. source Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The duchess has a penchant for tuxedo-style ensembles, as she proved in this minidress by Judith & Charles in August.

Markle has also donned a few sleek pantsuits in the past, such as this one by Givenchy in July.

caption She wore a Givenchy pantsuit in Ireland. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Rumors previously swirled that Prince Harry wasn’t a fan of the menswear-inspired looks. Whether that rumor is true or not, it’s definitely evident that Markle isn’t afraid to carve out her own unique sense of royal style.