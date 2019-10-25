‘The Wedding Planner’ costume designer finally responded to comparisons between Meghan Markle’s wedding dress and the one worn by Jennifer Lopez

Fans of the 2001 romantic comedy “The Wedding Planner” last year noticed a striking resemblance between Jennifer Lopez’s dress in the film and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding dress.

Pam Chilton, the costume designer behind Lopez’s dress, has since said Markle could have been inspired by the movie, which was released when she was a teenager.

“She was at a good rom-com age when the movie came out – she could have been watching it at sleepovers,” Chilton told Glamour.

After Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding last year, fans across the globe started to draw comparisons between the duchess’ dress and one worn by Jennifer Lopez in the 2001 romantic comedy “The Wedding Planner.”

Now, the movie’s costume designer has responded – and she thinks that Markle could have been inspired by watching the film.

“I got a lot of texts about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress,” Pam Chilton told Glamour.

“I’m like, ‘Well, I’m sure it’s a coincidence.’ But she was at a good rom-com age when the movie came out – she could have been watching it at sleepovers!”

The movie stars Lopez as Mary, a wedding planner who falls in love with the groom (Matthew McConaughey) of a wedding she is in charge of planning.

The film was released back in 2001, when Markle was just 19 years old.

At the time of her wedding to Prince Harry, Markle’s Givenchy dress was criticized for being “simple” and “loose.”

Chilton said this was the style she wanted to achieve with Lopez’s dress in the film.

“The wedding dress wasn’t supposed to be a big, frilly, princess affair,” she explained.

“We pulled a bunch of vintage shapes to get started, and that’s where we jumped off: We liked a piece of this, a piece of that, and combined them all.

“It’s beautiful, but it’s not a celebration or a joyful expression of one’s self. It’s kind of serious. It’s dutiful. That’s why we liked the vintage feel of that pillbox hat and the veil matching it, because it was a throwback,” she added.

“In the movie, her mom had died, and there was a feeling that maybe this was something her mother would have worn or appreciated.”

