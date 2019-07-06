Meghan Markle wore a white Dior dress and matching fascinator for baby Archie’s christening

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son, Archie Harrison, after his christening ceremony on Saturday, July 6. source Chris Allerton/ Getty Images

Meghan Markle wore a white Dior dress and matching fascinator to celebrate the christening of her son, Archie Harrison.

The newborn was christened at Windsor Castle’s Private Chapel on Saturday, and the event was attended by several senior members of the royal family.

Kate Middleton and Prince William appeared in the official photos, although the Queen and Prince Philip were noticeably absent.

The Duchess of Sussex looked radiant in a white dress and matching fascinator at baby Archie’s christening ceremony on Saturday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released two photos from the special event, which took place in the Private Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The above photo was taken by Chris Allerton, the couple’s wedding photographer, in Windsor Castle’s Rose Garden – just a stone’s throw away from their wedding venue, St George’s Chapel.

Markle’s dress is by Dior, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The duchess styled her hair in her signature sleek updo, with a white fascinator and stud earrings to complete the look.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry opted for a grey suit, while baby Archie wore the same traditional christening gown worn by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at their christenings.

The gown is a replica of the royal christening robe commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841. The original robe was worn by generations of royal babies, and the replica was commissioned by Queen Elizabeth II in 2004, in order for the “fragile historic outfit to be preserved.”

The event – which was treated as a “private ceremony” – was attended by senior members of the royal family, although the Queen and Prince Philip were noticeably missing from the official photos.

caption The royal family pose in Windsor Castle’s Green Drawing Room after Archie Harrison’s christening. source Chris Allerton/ Getty Images

Kate Middleton stood out in an all-pink ensemble. The duchess wore a pussy-bow Stella McCartney dress, alongside matching heels and a vintage headpiece.

Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla, and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, were also in attendance. Prince Harry and William’s aunts, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale – sisters to the late Princess Diana – also made an appearance.

“This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.

“Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie,” they added.

Baby Archie was born on May 6, 2019, and since then, the newborn has only appeared in a handful of photos released by his parents.

The word first saw a glimpse of the young royal at the official Windsor Castle photo call, taken just two days after his birth. Since then, Harry and Markle have shared glimpses of the newborn on Instagram, but these are the first photos to show the baby’s face in full.