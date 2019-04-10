Reports suggest Meghan Markle could have a home birth. Here’s why it would be a return to royal tradition.

Meghan Markle is due to give birth in April.

Many are expecting Markle to follow in Kate Middleton’s footsteps and have her baby at the exclusive Lindo Wing in St Mary’s hospital, where both Prince Harry and William were also born.

However, a number of reports suggest the duchess may break this practice and opt for a home birth.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told INSIDER why this method of delivery would actually be more traditional than you might expect.

Meghan Markle is expected to give birth this month.

It would be easy assume that the duchess is avoiding royal tradition in regards to her baby when you consider recent reports which suggested she has appointed her own “delivery team” to oversee the birth.

She and Harry also recently took to Instagram to ask fans to refrain from buying baby gifts.

Now, reports have suggested Markle is considering a home birth.

According to Rebecca English, royal correspondent for the Daily Mail, Markle is planning on having a midwife-led birth at Frogmore Cottage, the 10-bedroom country manor that she recently moved into with Prince Harry.

While Kensington Palace declined to comment on the reports to INSIDER, an unnamed source – credited only as a friend in America – apparently told English that Markle, who has “sailed” through her pregnancy, would prefer a home birth.

She said: “It is her favored choice. But it obviously depends on how things are nearer the time.”

Other sources who spoke to the Mail suggested Markle and Prince Harry have not completely ruled out a hospital delivery, since a woman over the age of 35 has an increased risk of premature birth or the need for an epidural or a Cesarean.

Should Markle decide to go ahead with a home birth, it may seem like she’d be side-stepping modern tradition.

After all, Kate Middleton had all three of her children at the Lindo Wing in St Mary’s Hospital. This was the same exclusive maternity ward where Princess Diana gave birth to Prince Harry and Prince William.

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told INSIDER that Markle would actually be returning to the old royal ways should she opt to have her child at Frogmore Cottage.

Fitzwilliams, former editor of “The International Who’s Who,” explained how the famous Lindo Wing photo-op only stretches back to the birth of Prince William.

“If she chooses to give birth at home, Meghan would be following royal tradition, not breaking it,” explained Fitzwilliams.

“William was the first direct heir to the throne to be born in a hospital.

“Monarchs such as Queen Victoria and Edward V11 were born in palaces, George V at Marlborough House, Edward V111 at White Lodge, Richmond and George V1 on the Sandringham Estate and the Queen, when Princess Elizabeth, was born in her maternal grandparents’ Bruton Street home – though she was not, of course, expected to succeed to the throne.”

He added: “The tradition of a Lindo Wing photo opportunity outside St Mary’s, which has been so phenomenally popular, began with Charles and Diana when William and Harry were born and was continued by William and Kate when George, Charlotte, and Louis were born.”

Fitzwilliams went on to say that Middleton may have been pressured into keeping up the Lindo Wing tradition.

Meanwhile, the position the child of Prince Harry and Markle will have in the line of succession is much lower than the Cambridge children, and therefore the couple may have more freedom when it comes to the birth.

“There were reports that Kate would have preferred a home birth for Louis but felt that the occasion demanded more exposure because of her status,” he explained.

“Since the new arrival is seventh in line to the throne, Harry and Meghan have the choice of more privacy and if they choose to exercise it, it would mean returning to previous royal traditions.

“Undoubtedly the waiting press will be supplied with the photographs to satisfy the vast global demand.”