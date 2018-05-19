Meghan Markle is officially going to become a Duchess at the royal wedding — here’s what her full title will be

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry today, Saturday 19 May.

Kensington Palace has just announced their new titles as a married couple.

Harry and Meghan will become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They also got extra titles for use in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Just hours before the eagerly anticipated royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace has announced their new titles.

In an announcement on Saturday, 19 May the palace said:

“The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

“Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.”

While Harry already has his title now, Meghan won’t get hers until they’re pronounced man and wife later today.

As well as becoming a Duke and Duchess, the Queen has given the couple extra titles to use when they are in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

They will be the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton in Scotland, and Baron and Lady Kilkeel in Northern Ireland.

William and Kate were also given these lesser-used titles when they wed – they are the Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland and Baron and Lady Carrickfergus in Ireland.

More on the royal wedding:

You can read all of INSIDER’s royal wedding coverage here .