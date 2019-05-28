Meghan Markle, who once called Donald Trump ‘misogynistic,’ will reportedly be absent during his meeting with the royal family

Meghan Markle will not be meeting with President Donald Trump during his upcoming three-day visit to the UK, according to a recently released schedule of his trip.

Markle is critical of Trump and, during a 2016 appearance on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” called him “divisive” and “misogynistic.”

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex who once called President Donald Trump “divisive” and “misogynistic” during a 2016 appearance on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” will reportedly not be the president during his upcoming three-day visit to the UK.

According to an official schedule of Trump’s trip, which starts June 3, the president, First Lady Melania Trump, and his children will be welcomed to Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. During a private lunch, Trump will spend time with Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, and, later that afternoon, meet with Prince William and Kate Middleton during a private tea.

The Duchess of Sussex, who gave birth to her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in early May, is technically still on maternity leave, and has yet to resume public engagements. But, given her past comments about the president, she likely isn’t too upset to be missing out on his upcoming visit.

“It’s really the moment I go ‘we film “Suits” in Toronto and I might just stay in Canada,'” Markle said during a 2016 appearance on Wilmore’s show. “Yes, of course, Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right… I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points; that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that’s a huge chunk of it.”

She later added that she supported Hillary Clinton not “because she’s a woman, but certainly because Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting.”