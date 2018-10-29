Meghan Markle took a break from designer clothes to wear a $56 maternity dress from ASOS

caption Meghan Markle wore a black dress that retails for less than $100. source Getty/Hagen Hopkins

On Sunday, Meghan Markle arrived in Wellington, New Zealand, wearing a black dress.

The dress retails for $56 and is part of ASOS’s maternity line.

This is one of the many elegant maternity looks she’s worn on the current royal tour.

On the current royal tour, Meghan Markle has been wearing some very memorable maternity looks.

As she and Prince Harry visited Australia, Fiji and the Kingdom of Tonga, she turned heads with her vibrant dresses and daring silhouettes, including a bright blue dress and a patterned sheath with a thigh-high slit.

But Markle kicked off the pair’s visit to New Zealand with one of her simplest looks thus far. The mom-to-be touched down in Wellington on Sunday wearing a black dress paired with a plaid Karen Walker trench.

She wore the piece for her first event of the day, a welcome ceremony and a wreath-laying observance at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior.

The dress retails for $56

caption The dress also comes in nonmaternity sizes. source ASOS

Many outlets quickly identified that the dress was from ASOS.

The “Maternity wiggle mini dress” retails for $56, making it one of Markle’s most affordable royal tour dresses thus far. The minimal black dress features fitted shoulder details and a subtle skirt pleat. The dress also comes in a nonmaternity silhouette.

Markle completed the tailored look with Sarah Flint pumps with a tortoiseshell heel. Her signature bun highlighted a stunning pair of Maison Birks Muse drop earrings.

This isn’t Meghan Markle’s only look from the tour that is now out of stock

caption This eco-friendly dress is also sold out. source Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/Getty Images

Like several of the affordable garments Markle has previously worn, the dress is currently sold out.

The striped Reformation dress Markle wore during the Australia leg of the royal tour also quickly sold out.

With three days left in the royal tour, there are still plenty of maternity looks to keep an eye out for.

