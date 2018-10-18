Meghan Markle wore a young fan’s handmade pasta necklace with her $873 dress

caption Meghan Markle added a special touch to her ensemble. source Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continued their royal tour in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday.

The duchess wore an $873 sleeveless navy blue dress by Dion Lee.

She paired her ensemble with a homemade necklace from a young fan in the crowd named Gavin.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently on their first official royal tour, and Markle has been giving several glimpses of her early pregnancy style. On Thursday she debuted another new ensemble while attending a reception at Government House in Melbourne, Australia, and this time it included a homemade necklace gifted to her by a fan in the crowd.

caption Markle added a young fan’s necklace to her outfit. source Scott Barbour/Instagram

The necklace came from a young fan named Gavin, who told news.com.au that he spent all morning making the gift for the duchess.

Gavin woke up “with a cough” so had to stay home from school today. He whipped together a necklace for Meghan, painted it gold and hopes to give it to her soon. @newscomauHQ pic.twitter.com/Y3y3OZjjRK — Rohan Smith (@Ro_Smith) October 17, 2018

“I made it with pasta and dipped them in gold paint and threaded the string through,” he said.

Markle spotted the young boy carrying a sign reading, “I made you a necklace,” and promptly added his creation as the final touch to her ensemble.

According to style blog What Meghan Wore, Markle’s outfit consisted of an $873 blue dress by Australian designer Dion Lee and a matching pair of $625 Manolo Blahnik BB heels.

caption Markle opted for an Australian designer. source Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

She paired the sleeveless navy blue dress with a $1,690 trench coat by Australian designer Martin Grant as she went along her walkabout to greet the public.

caption She added a coat during the walkabout. source Pool/Getty Images

Markle and Harry will be on their royal tour until October 31.

