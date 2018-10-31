It looks like Meghan Markle borrowed Prince Harry’s puffer coat during a walk through the forest in New Zealand

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s autumn royal tour has come to an end. source Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/Getty Images

One of the latest pieces in Meghan Markle’s royal tour wardrobe may have come from Prince Harry’s closet.

During a visit to the Whakarewarewa Forest in Rotorua, New Zealand, on Wednesday, the duchess wore a black puffer jacket from Scandinavian brand, Norrona.

Markle completed the comfortable ensemble with black Mother Denim skinny jeans, black Birdies flats, and a royal blue top.

caption Harry and Markle stroll through the Redwoods Treewalk on Wednesday. source Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/Getty Images)

The duchess’ Norrona coat looks identical to the one her husband wore when the couple walked through Abel Tasman National Park in Wellington, New Zealand, on Monday.

Both Harry and Markle, who wrapped up the final leg of their tour through the South Pacific on Wednesday, have sported several comfortable outfits since they kicked off their trip in Sydney, Australia, on October 16.

caption The duke and duchess visit Abel Tasman National Park on Monday. source Paul Edwards/Pool/Getty Images

During their visit to Abel Tasman National Park, Markle wore a gray-blue windbreaker from Seasalt Cornwall over a Jac + Jack sweater and black skinny jeans by Outland Denim – a pair of pants she’s recycled several times throughout the royal tour.

She accessorized with $325 Adidas Stan Smith sneakers made of vegan leather, designed in collaboration with British designer Stella McCartney, who is known for promoting ethical and sustainable fashion practices.

The duchess also wore sneakers from eco-friendly French brand, Veja, to watch the Invictus Games sailing final on October 21.

caption Markle and Harry watch the Invictus Games sailing final on October 21. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

