The Yankees and Red Sox surprised Meghan Markle with some adorable gifts for baby Archie

caption Yankees manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees presents Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex with a gift in the clubhouse prior to game one of the London Series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at London Stadium on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in London, England. source Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in London on Saturday as part of the London Series.

The couple met the teams in their respective clubhouses before the game, and were surprised with pint-size baseball-themed gifts for baby Archie.

The game marked one of Markle’s few public appearances since she gave birth to the couple’s child last month.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had an American meet-and-greet with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees teams Saturday.

In one of the Meghan Markle’s rare appearances since she took maternity leave for the birth of the couple’s first child, the couple met with the teams, who are in town for the London Series at London Stadium, which was organized in support of the Invictus Games and marks the inaugural game played at the stadium.

Before the record-setting game began, Prince Harry and Markle visited the teams in their clubhouses, where they scooped up several adorable gifts for their month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

caption Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex open a gift from the Red Sox prior to game one of the London Series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at London Stadium on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in London, England. source Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Read more: Meghan Markle’s post-birth fitness regime reportedly includes ‘baby yoga’ with Archie, and medical experts approve

The Red Sox surprised the Royal Couple with a small bat and custom team onesie for Archie.

In the Yankees clubhouse, Manager Aaron Boone presented the couple with a #19 jersey complete with Archie’s name on the back.

Read more: Prince Harry accidentally shared a rare photo of him and Meghan Markle during an appearance at Kensington Palace

Brides reports that Markle was wearing a black Stella McCartney black dress and Deneuve black suede ballet flats by Aquazzura.

The game marked one of Markle’s first appearances since Archie was born last month. She previously stepped out to greet the press after Archie’s birth and to attend the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, June 8, to mark the Queen’s birthday.

Read more:

8 times the royal family showed support for the LGBTQ community

15 times Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton paid homage to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared to confirm Archie will join them in Africa, making him the youngest royal to travel abroad