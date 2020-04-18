Meghan Markle was pictured on a Zoom call for the first time to organize a new London-based charity project from LA

caption Meghan Markle on a video call with members of the Hubb Community Kitchen, a London charity she partnered with during her role as Duchess of Sussex. source Hubb Community Kitchen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie, are now living in Los Angeles.

In light of the coronavirus crisis, Harry and Markle were spotted delivering meals in West Hollywood as part of the charity Project Angel Food.

Markle also recently joined a Zoom call to organize a new charity project with a UK organization she’s worked with in the past, Hubb Community Kitchen, representatives for the couple confirmed with Insider via email.

It’s considered one of Markle’s first appearances since her final visit to the UK before she and Harry dropped their titles and stepped down from royal duties.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are starting a new chapter in LA, where they moved from Vancouver Island, Canada, with their son, Archie, in late March.

On Tuesday, Markle made what’s considered one of her first (and virtual) appearances since her final visit to the UK as the Duchess of Sussex before she and Harry dropped their titles and stepped down from official royal duties as part of the agreement dubbed “Megxit.”

Markle spoke on a Zoom call with members of the Hubb Community Kitchen, a UK-based organization that, during her time as the Duchess of Sussex, she had previously partnered with on a charity cookbook, representatives for Harry and Markle confirmed with Insider via email.

caption The duchess connected with others using Zoom, the platform that has surged in popularity during quarantine. source Hubb Community Kitchen

During the call, according to People, Markle spoke with Hubb Community Kitchen members about an upcoming philanthropic project, as well as reflected on the success of “Together: Our Community Cookbook,” which was published while Markle was serving official duties as the Duchess of Sussex.

“You showed up and you all had it in you and what was so great was back at that first day, and then however many visits later, and going, ‘Yeah, we’re just going to make a cookbook,'” Markle said in the recent Zoom call.

“It’s just inspired so many people,” Markle continued.

During Tuesday’s video conference, Markle also announced that she helped organize a new project for the community kitchen in partnership with an organization called The Felix Project, which will help volunteers cook and safely distribute meals to families in London starting April 20.

The Felix Project posted a recording of the call on its Instagram account and announced the initiative that Markle is supporting.

Harry and Markle announced earlier in April that they’re launching their own non-profit organization called Archewell

Originally, their charity was going to be called “SussexRoyal,” but according to their agreement upon transitioning out of royal duties, they weren’t allowed to use the word “royal.” The new name, Archewell, is named after Archie, according to a statement previously obtained by Insider.

“Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” Harry and Markle said in the statement.

“To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right,” they added.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the couple shared in their statement.