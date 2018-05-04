Meghan Markle’s dad will attend the Royal Wedding and walk her down the aisle — but her half-brother is calling for the whole thing to be canceled

caption A composite photo showing Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas. source Getty Images/The Mirror

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, will walk her down the aisle at the Royal Wedding, Kensington Palace announced on Friday.

He will attend alongside Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, at the ceremony on May 19.

Both parents will meet the Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals before the ceremony.

The news comes after Meghan’s half-brother, who is n’t invited, urged Prince Harry to cancel the wedding, and called Markle a “jaded, shallow, conceited woman.”

This photograph shows Ragland and Markle together at the Invictus Games in Toronto last year:

However, the announcement comes under a shadow, as Markle’s half-brother, also called Thomas Markle, has attacked his sister’s character in the media and warned Prince Harry not to go through with the wedding.

Both parents will come to Britain several days before the wedding and meet Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals in private ahead of the ceremony.

In a statement posted online, Kensington Palace’s Press Secretary posted details of Meghan’s parents’ roles, and said the future royal was “delighted” that they are coming. He said:

Both of the bride’s parents will have important roles in the wedding. On the morning of the wedding, Ms. Ragland will travel with Ms. Markle by car to Windsor Castle.

Mr. Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St George’s Chapel. Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion.

Whether Markle’s dad would be a part of the ceremony has been a subject of intense media speculation in the run-up to the wedding.

Thomas Markle, a former lighting director who is separated from Meghan’s mother, lives just south of the US-Mexico border and has been described by his own family as a “recluse.”

caption St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Meghan Markle will be walked down the aisle by her father. source Getty Images

Last December, British tabloid the Daily Mirror tracked Markle down to near his home in Rosarito Beach. He told the paper he was “delighted” about his daughter’s engagement but couldn’t talk about it.

He added that he’d “love to” walk Meghan down the aisle, but didn’t comment on whether it might happen.

Meanwhile, other members of the Markle family have been far less enthusiastic about the wedding.

Thomas Markle Jr, Meghan’s 51-year-old half-brother, wrote a letter to Prince Harry imploring him to ditch Meghan, whom he called a “jaded, shallow, conceited woman.”

caption Harry and Meghan at the announcement of their engagement. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

He shared the letter with the gossip magazine In Touch Weekly, which published it during the week.

Last month he gave an interview to the Mirror, in which he said he and other relatives had not been invited, which he said had “torn my entire family apart.”

Samantha Grant, Meghan’s half-sister, has also been vocal about the wedding, though less critical of her sister.

She is writing a book about their relationship, which was originally going to be called “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister,” but was renamed to “A Tale of Two Sisters.”

The Royal Wedding takes place in just over two weeks’ time, on May 19.