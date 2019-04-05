A $3,000 dress worn by Meghan Markle made an appearance on the ‘Game of Thrones’ red carpet

caption Amanda Peet and Meghan Markle. source Paul Bruinooge/ Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Pool/ Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

The world premiere of the final season of “Game of Thrones” took place at Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday night. While the red carpet was packed with the show’s current cast members and returning faces, there was one star in particular who stood out.

Amanda Peet, who is married to the show’s co-creator David Benioff, wore a $2,990 Carolina Herrera gown to the event.

caption Amanda Peet at the “Game of Thrones” premiere. source Bruinooge/ Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The dress may look familiar to some – and that’s because Meghan Markle wore it first.

The duchess was spotted wearing the dress during her visit to Morocco with Prince Harry in February. She wore the floral ensemble to the residence of King Mohammed VI in Rabat.

caption Meghan Markle wore the same dress in Morocco. source Pool/ Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Markle paired the silk, chiffon, short-sleeved dress with a gold Dior clutch bag. She styled her hair in a sleek bun, giving the look an air of elegance that you would expect for someone who was on their way to meet a king.

Peet, however, put a more casual spin on the dress. She wore her hair in loose waves, and chose not to wear any accessories on the carpet.

The dress is currently sold-out online.

Cast members who attended the event included Rose Leslie (Ygritte), Mark Addy (who played Robert Baratheon, Sean Bean (Ned Stark), Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell), Jack Gleeson (King Joffrey), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), and more.

After the red carpet, the stars took their seats inside Radio City Music Hall to enjoy the last ever season premiere of the show. This was followed by an incredible after-party, which was filled with dancing, cast reunions, and plenty of familiar faces.