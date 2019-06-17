Meghan McCain started a #deaddadsclub hashtag to honor her dad on Father’s Day

Meghan McCain created a #DeadsDadClub hashtag on Twitter for people to celebrate their late dads on Father’s Day.

McCain’s father, late Arizona Senator John McCain, died of brain cancer last August at the age of 81.

Thousands of people responded to McCain’s tweet to offer support and share their own personal stories.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Meghan McCain created a #DeadDadsClub hashtag on Twitter to honor her father, late Arizona Senator John McCain, ahead of Father’s Day – and thousands of people responded to offer support and share their own personal stories.

“Anyone else out there who is dreading Father’s Day this Sunday – I feel you, and have been trying to come up with something positive to do Sunday,” “The View” co-host wrote on Twitter last week. “Maybe we will all feel less alone?”

Anyone else out there who is dreading Father’s Day this Sunday – I feel you, and have been trying to come up with something positive to do Sunday. So, I want you to feel free to share #deaddadsclub stories on my timeline and I will share it. Maybe we will all feel less alone? ♥️ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 12, 2019

This was McCain’s first Father’s Day since her dad died of brain cancer last August at the age of 81. Since then, she has often admonished President Donald Trump on her talk show over his criticism of her father, even after his death. She delivered an emotional eulogy at his memorial service last year, including a subtle rebuke at the president.

Scores of people joined McCain’s #DeadDadsClub to celebrate their fathers in a slew of heartwarming tweets:

@MeghanMcCain we lost our dad in March, so we spent today doing his favorite thing: scratch tickets. #DeadDadsClub ???? pic.twitter.com/jBl8NfxbcX — RADeLisle (@RADeLisle) June 16, 2019

My dad George Ryan who served in WW11, died of Leukemia when I was eight years old ,50 years ago this year. never gets any easier on "Father's day" pic.twitter.com/7G77saWBsp — flowergirl (@lmr61) June 16, 2019

It is my first FathersDay without you. I am grateful for the incredible love and joy you gave me. I miss you so much #deaddadsclub pic.twitter.com/bWWjcsOOyK — Mary-Margaret Byrd (@walsh_mm) June 16, 2019

My dad flew in WWII and had a wonderful career @AmericanAir. I lost him when I was 14. This is one of the last trips we took together to Texas. Hugs to everyone in #deaddadsclub. They’re guiding us. pic.twitter.com/e1p7UEVP3B — Micheline Maynard (@MickiMaynard) June 16, 2019

My dad died a day after his 49th birthday. It was the weekend after Thanksgiving. He was driving the car. I was a passenger. I was 9. #deaddadsclub pic.twitter.com/KGj6tHuDOu — Tiffany Yu (she/her) (@ImTiffanyYu) June 16, 2019

@MeghanMcCain my dad unexpectedly passed away last year from a brain bleed, right before last year's Fathers Day. So this is my 2nd without him & i still cant believe he's gone. Miss him every day. ???? #deaddadclub pic.twitter.com/RS6pHPRDUm — Rebecca Jo (@RebeccaJoKnits) June 16, 2019

@MeghanMcCain I lost my father 28 years ago on January 1, 1991, due to lung cancer. My pop was my light & I miss him. I still struggle with Father's day, but am comforted he is always near. Spend the day w/happy memories and know he is always w/you #deaddadsclub — Gina Chinchilla (@miss_stress_g) June 14, 2019

The taboo of talking about death makes grief harder; thank you for this. #deaddadsclub #deadmomsclub https://t.co/fyvkJ7BwqX — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) June 14, 2019

On June 14, the president’s birthday, many of Trump’s critics took to Twitter to create their own holiday – #JohnMcCainDay – in what appeared to be a dig at the president.