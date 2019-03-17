Meghan McCain swiped at Trump after he attacked her late father for the second day in a row: ‘No one will ever love you the way they loved my father’

Meghan McCain, late Sen. John McCain’s eldest daughter, hit back at President Donald Trump after he tweeted insults about her father.

As of Sunday morning, Trump had targeted late Republican Sen. McCain on Twitter for the second time in two days nearly seven months after the senator’s death.

McCain took aim at Trump’s passionate insults about her late father, writing that he lives “rent free” in the president’s head.

Trump’s renewal of his tense relationship with the late McCain came the same day Fox News published a report that an associate for the senator gave the FBI and multiple media outlets an unverified dossier with claims about Trump’s ties to Russia.

President Donald Trump targeted late Republican Sen. John McCain on Twitter for the second time in two days Sunday morning nearly seven months after the senator's death

“Report: Christopher Steele backed up his Democrat & Crooked Hillary paid for Fake & Unverified Dossier with information he got from ‘send in watchers’ of low ratings CNN. This is the info that got us the Witch Hunt!,” Trump wrote.

“So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) ‘last in his class’ (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election,” Trump wrote in a separate tweet. “He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage!”

“No one will ever love you the way they loved my father…I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him,” McCain wrote. “Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine?”

The dossier in question contains numerous allegations, including some salacious claims, about the president’s ties to Russia, many of which are unverified.

Read more: BuzzFeed published 35 pages of damaging, unverified claims against Trump

BuzzFeed published a slew of the unverified claims from the 35-page dossier in January 2017, all of which Trump denied as “fake news” and a “total political witch hunt.”

This is the latest jab in Trump’s contentious relationship with the late senator and his family that included public hits like Trump questioning McCain’s status as a war hero, and McCain’s family excluding the president from his August 2018 funeral.