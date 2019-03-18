Meghan McCain slammed Trump for repeated attacks on her late father: ‘He will never be a great man’

Meghan McCain hit back again at President Donald Trump’s Twitter insults against her late father Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

McCain dismissed the multiple tweets that targeted her father by name, saying Monday on “The View” that Trump was “obsessing over great men” like her father “because he will never be a great man.”

Trump was seemingly set off by a Fox News report about McCain’s alleged connection to the leak of an unverified dossier, that included claims about Trump’s ties to Russia, which was shared with the FBI and multiple news outlets before the 2016 election.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg opened the show by bringing up the president’s weekend tweetstorm, in which he spent the early part of his St. Patrick’s Day making waves on Twitter by taking aim at numerous people and certain issues he had sounded off on the day before.

“Once again the person in the White House spent the weekend ranting on Twitter,” Goldberg said. “[He] went after everybody from ‘SNL’ to the Mueller investigation to Meghan’s dad, I mean, it’s crazy.”

McCain later dismissed Trump’s tweets as obsessing over “his kryptonite,” referring to the president’s years-long contentious relationship with McCain.

“He spends his weekend obsessing over great men because he knows it and I know it and all of you know it – he will never be a great man,” she said. “My father was his kryptonite in life, he’s his kryptonite in death.”

Harking back to her Saturday tweet in which she suggested the president spend his weekend with his family, McCain said Trump’s series of comments over the weekend “tells you everything you needed to know about his pathetic life.”

“All of us have love and families and when my father was alive until adulthood we would spend our time fishing, cooking, celebrating life and I think it’s because he almost died,” McCain continued. “And I just thought your life is spent on weekends not with your family, not with your friends, but obsessing – obsessing over great men you could never live up. That tells you everything you needed to know about his pathetic life.”

Trump’s tweets targeted late Republican Sen. John McCain on Twitter twice in two days nearly seven months after the senator’s death.

On Sunday morning, Trump wrote that McCain was “last in his class,” and repeated a Fox News report published the same day that said McCain shared an unverified dossier detailing Trump’s ties to Russia with the FBI and multiple media outlets.

“Report: Christopher Steele backed up his Democrat & Crooked Hillary paid for Fake & Unverified Dossier with information he got from ‘send in watchers’ of low ratings CNN. This is the info that got us the Witch Hunt,” Trump wrote.

“So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) ‘last in his class’ (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election,” Trump wrote in a separate tweet. “He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage!”

Taking aim at the president’s passionate hits against the former Arizona lawmaker, McCain quoted Trump’s tweet, adding “my father lives rent free in your head.”

A day before, McCain had responded to Trump’s initial tweet about the report that said the dossier was a “stain” on the late senator.

“No one will ever love you the way they loved my father…I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him,” McCain wrote. “Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine?”

The incident wasn’t the first time Trump has inspired rebuke for tweeting about late John McCain. Previously, Trump has questioned McCain’s status as a war hero.

McCain’s family decided to exclude the president from his August 2018 funeral.