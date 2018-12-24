Meghan Trainor married actor Daryl Sabara on her 25th birthday: ‘I’m a wifey for lifey!’

caption Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor got engaged in 2017. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Meghan Trainor and her fiancé, Daryl Sabara, got married on Saturday, on the singer’s 25th birthday.

They had a backyard ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday.

The couple initially met in 2014, but they were later set up in 2016 by their mutual friend, Chloë Grace Moretz, and revealed their engagement in December 2017.

Meghan Trainor tied the knot with actor and musician Daryl Sabara on her 25th birthday.

The “Just Got Paid” singer and “Spy Kids” star got married on Saturday. At their Los Angeles, California, backyard ceremony, they were accompanied by 100 close friends, according to People.

The bride wore a white dress from Berta, paired with heels from Badgley Mischka and jewelry from Norman Silverman. According to the magazine, Trainor switched to a Rita Vinieris lace suit and Aldo sneakers for the reception.

The couple revealed their wedding by sharing a People exclusive photo, taken by Joe Buissink, on social media.

“I’m a wifey for lifey! Best birthday ever!!!!!! Thank you for everyone who helped make it happen… I Love you forever and always @darylsabara,” Trainor wrote on her Instagram.

Sabara shared similar sentiments on his page, writing: “I have the most beautiful WIFE! Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world. I love you forever and always @meghan_trainor.”

Back in June, Trainor appeared on NBC’s “Today” show and said that she envisioned her wedding day happening in her backyard around Christmastime because it’s her favorite time of the year.

“I just want it to be chill and with my family,” she said.

The couple first met at a house party in 2014. They reconnected two years later, after their mutual friend, Chloë Grace Moretz, set them up.

“I asked every person I met since day one, ‘Find me a boyfriend!’ Like, especially new friends too,” Trainor explained on Chelsea Handler’s Netflix talk show. “Chloë Grace Moretz is a friend of mine, and day one of meeting her, I was like, ‘You know anybody that I could date? Or love? Whatever.’ And she’s like, ‘I know the nicest guy in the world, Daryl, and you should meet him.'”

Trainor and Sabara got engaged in December 2017, on the singer’s birthday.

“He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends,” Trainor wrote after accepting his proposal. “I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy!”

Since then, the couple has gushed about their relationship online and during interviews. In 2017, Trainor said that working out with her Sabara “changed her life” after she had two vocal cord surgeries.

“He taught me how you can feel better if you eat healthier and exercise, even mentally,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.” “After my second surgery, I went into this dark place and he was like, ‘You want to workout?’ and I was like, ‘No, but OK.’ But now I love it. I’m obsessed with it, and I’ve never felt better.”

