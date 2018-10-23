Megyn Kelly defends wearing blackface for Halloween, saying it’s OK if you’re ‘dressing up like a character’

caption Megyn Kelly source NBC/Megyn Kelly Today

Megyn Kelly discussed Halloween costumes on her NBC show Tuesday morning with Melissa Rivers, Jenna Bush Hager, and guest host Jacob Soboroff.

Kelly asked her panel why wearing blackface was racist when a person is dressing like a character.

People were quick to criticize Kelly on social media, posting clips of the comments and calling the NBC host a racist.

“But what is racist? You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on white face for Halloween,” she asked her panel. “That was OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing like a character.”

People were quick to criticize Kelly on social media, posting clips of the comments and calling the NBC host a racist. Among her criticizers was “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi, who called Kelly’s comments “damaging.”

The discussion was part of a segment on Kelly’s show in which the panel was talking about universities cracking down on inappropriate and offensive costumes.

In the clip, Kelly referenced “Real Housewives of New York’s” Luann de Lesseps, who darkened her skin to dress as Diana Ross for Halloween last year.

After an episode showing the costume aired in April, de Lesseps apologized, saying she didn’t mean to offend anyone.

Kelly questioned why people were offended by de Lessep’s costume.

“I don’t see how that is racist on Halloween,” she said. “Who doesn’t love Diana Ross?”

People took to Twitter to criticize Kelly’s statements.

I cannot believe the ignorance on this in 2018. You are on national television. You have a responsibility to educate yourself on social issues @megynkelly. This is so damaging. https://t.co/R7UJzkDDG9 https://t.co/7qFkqGHfGJ — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 23, 2018

@JennaBushHager thank you for trying to reel @megynkelly in after her tone deaf comments about blackface and cultural appropriation. We should care about offending others, even on Halloween. #justsaynotoculturallappropriation — ElleHawk (@lhawkphoto) October 23, 2018

Megyn Kelly got on Fox News to demand Santa be a white man and is now saying she doesn’t understand the big deal about blackface. The racism is absurd. — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) October 23, 2018

I thought this might have been an exaggeration, but no, Megyn Kelly is really doing a “I don’t see what’s so offensive about blackface” https://t.co/xtECr43UMg — jamelle g-g-ghoulie ???? (@jbouie) October 23, 2018

Reasons to keep a saved search for the word "blackface" being said on TV: 1. You just never know when Megyn Kelly's going to trip and fall into a bucket of racism. pic.twitter.com/V1HBkpwyWV — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 23, 2018

megyn kelly is also ?? concerned about ?? whiteface ?? https://t.co/aUrqIij533 — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) October 23, 2018

Kelly’s co-hosts were less supportive of the costume, however.

“I haven’t seen it, but it sounds pretty racist to me,” Soboroff said, with Bush Hager adding: “Me too.”

This isn’t the first time Kelly been criticized for her comments about race.

In 2013, Kelly declared Santa Claus and Jesus were white and said there was no need to change their race.

“Just because it makes you feel uncomfortable doesn’t mean it has to change,” she said on Fox News.

Kelly said that Jesus’ race was a matter of “historical fact.”