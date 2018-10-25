Megyn Kelly is reportedly out at NBC after backlash over controversial blackface comments

caption Megyn Kelly source NBC/Megyn Kelly Today

Megyn Kelly is departing NBC after making controversial remarks about blackface during a segment earlier this week, multiple sources confirmed to the Daily Mail.

Kelly defended blackface during a segment about Halloween on Tuesday.

She later apologized but has faced widespread criticism throughout the week.

“Megyn Kelly is done. She is not ever coming back,” an NBC executive familiar with the situation told the Daily Mail. “We are just working out timing of the announcement but mark my word – she is gone and will never be seen on NBC live again.”

A source familiar with the matter also confirmed to Page Six that Kelly is out at NBC.

Megyn Kelly wonders what the big deal is about blackface pic.twitter.com/07yvYDuAYe — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) October 23, 2018

“But what is racist? You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on white face for Halloween,” she asked her panel at the time. “That was OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing like a character.”

Kelly later apologized but continued to face a slew of criticism.

“I realize now that such behavior is indeed wrong, and I am sorry,” Kelly wrote in an email to colleagues. “The history of blackface in our culture is abhorrent; the wounds too deep.”

Megyn Kelly just delivered an extended apology for her blackface comments on the Today show pic.twitter.com/kHVDjCSZSp — Pamela Engel (@PamEngel12) October 24, 2018

NBC Chairman Andy Lack decried Kelly for her remarks during a town hall meeting on Wednesday.

“There is no other way to put this, but I condemn those remarks,” Lack said, according to a transcript obtained by The Daily Beast. “There is no place on our air or in this workplace for them. Very unfortunate.”

Kelly’s NBC colleague Al Roker expressed similar sentiments on Wednesday, stating, “While she apologized to the staff, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country because this is a history going back to the 1830s. Minstrel shows to demean and denigrate a race wasn’t right.”

Al Roker on Megyn Kelly’s blackface apology: “While she apologized to the staff, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country because this is a history going back to the 1830s. Minstrel shows to demean and denigrate a race wasn’t right.” pic.twitter.com/nt7YhCRU18 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 24, 2018

Kelly, one of the most recognizable faces in media, has made racially-charged comments in the past. In 2013, she controversially insisted both Santa Clause and Jesus Christ were white.

“Just because it makes you feel uncomfortable doesn’t mean it has to change,” she said on Fox News at the time.