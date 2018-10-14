‘Supergirl’ star Mehcad Brooks is proud of the show’s record of ‘waking people up’ to issues of equality

caption Mehcad Brooks stars as James Olsen on “Supergirl.” source The CW

“Supergirl” actor Mehcad Brooks opened up about being part of a show that’s introducing TV’s first transgender superhero (played by Nicole Maines) on season four.

“I think that ‘Supergirl’ has been ahead of the curve for a long time and I think that this sort of fits into the character of our showrunners, it fits into the character of Greg Berlanti [the series’ creator], it fits into their vision,” Brooks, who stars as James Olsen, told INSIDER. “I’m happy to have helped or been a part of a show that’s broken so many glass ceilings.”

The 37-year-old added that the show is “just going continue trying to do a lot of firsts and continue waking people up and just push that message of equality.”

The latest season of the CW show introduces a new character named Nia Nal, played by transgender actress and activist Nicole Maines. Nia joins the show as a reporter at CatCo Worldwide Media, working alongside Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist). As the season progresses, her identity as Dreamer (an alien who as the name suggests, can dream the future) is revealed.

caption Nicole Maines stars as Nia Nal, also known as Dreamer. source The CW

Since the show premiered in 2015, it has tackled topics that Brooks believes reflect the current climate and resonate with viewers. This includes discussing gun control and Brooks’ character “crossing the racial divide” and becoming a vigilante known as The Guardian in National City.

“We’ve broken some glass ceilings when it comes to having a female president on our show,” Brooks added, referring to Lynda Carter’s character named Olivia Marsdin, who’s secretly an alien. “Now we have Nicole, who’s the first trans superhero and I think we’re just going continue trying to do a lot of firsts and continue waking people up and just push that message of equality.”

Brooks added that he thinks the show addresses relevant topics in a way that fits into “Supergirl’s” storytelling.

“I think people like those messages, but they don’t like being lectured to,” the 27-year-old said. “So I think it’s kind of nice that they’re able to sit down and watch something with the kids and a whole family can get together and at the same time, get these really simple messages of equality that we teach our kindergarteners, but somehow in our 20s and our 30s, we forget what we learned in kindergarten, that everybody’s equal.”

“I’m not sure where we went wrong, but I’m happy to continue to sort of deliver that message and to help to continue to deliver that message, but in a way where I don’t feel like people are getting tired of us, because we’re not lecturing them,” Brooks said.

Season four of “Supergirl” premieres on The CW on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

