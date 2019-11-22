Mejuri, one of our favorite fine jewelry startups, will run a rare sale for Black Friday with up to 20% off

The Mejuri Diamonds Team Ring (originally $395) will be at least 10% off on Black Friday, and as much as 20% off.

Black Friday means major deals from big-box retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart, but it also means sales at startups for which Cyber Week may be the sole discount that they offer all year. Mejuri, the D2C jewelry startup known for making affordable everyday jewelry, is one of those startups.

Mejuri‘s one and only sale of 2019 will be its Black Friday sale. Shoppers will get 10% off one item, 15% off two items, and 20% off when they purchase three or more items. The discounts will be available for newsletter subscribers starting on Monday, November 25, and beginning on Wednesday, November 27 for everyone else. The discounts won’t apply to Mejuri’s wedding and engagement collections or its travel case and jewelry box.

We recommend any of Mejuri’s personalized jewelry ($40-$390) and the zodiac collection ($70-$350) for gifting to others (or yourself) this holiday season. We also suggest scanning its under-$150 gift guide for more budget-friendly options.

The 5 best deals from Mejuri:

The following deals reflect the sitewide 10% off for buying just one item. If you buy more than one item, the percentage you save will go up to as high as 20% off for three or more items.

  1. Mejuri Diamonds Team Ring, $355.50 (originally $395) [You save $39.50]
  2. Mejuri Duo Ring, $265.50 (originally $295) [You save $29.50]
  3. Mejuri Diamond Necklace, $256.50 (originally $285) [You save $28.50]
  4. Mejuri Single Diamonds Line Mini Hoop, $157.50 (originally $175) [You save $17.50]
  5. Mejuri Zodiac Necklace, $315 (originally $350) [You save $35]

