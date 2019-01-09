Mejuri, a popular online jewelry startup, has launched a collection of unique engagement rings — all under $2,000

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Mejuri

The practical romantic in me has to wonder, do I really want someone spending thousands of dollars on an engagement ring that’s excessively flashy, expensive, and not something I’d realistically want to wear every day? It’s an easy no from me, but it does seem to be the option many feel compelled to follow simply because everyone else is doing it and there aren’t many accessible choices otherwise.

Canadian jewelry startup Mejuri is now stepping in with its own interpretation of engagement rings and wedding bands to save couples from wasting money on pieces that don’t fit their personality or style. The collection features various cuts, asymmetrical settings, pretty gemstones, and a new half-sizing convention, all to emphasize a “non-typical” approach that has always characterized the online company.

The engagement rings range from $650 for a pear cut, peach morganite and diamond ring to $1,350 for a round cut, blue sapphire and diamond ring, while wedding bands range from just $195 for a solid yellow or white gold band to $975 for a diamond-encrusted band. The rings and bands pair beautifully together, whether you balance out a more complex design with a simple band or play off the sparkle of a ring by introducing additional diamonds on the band.

They’re made with high-quality, long-lasting materials, including 14k solid gold, Gemological Institute of America-graded gemstones, and conflict-free diamonds. The made-to-order rings can be engraved with up to 30 characters to make them feel more personal and truly one-of-a-kind.

Mejuri also offers 45-minute sessions with a stylist at its Toronto showroom or remotely via video chat, who can give in-depth advice and ring sizing in a private, low-pressure environment.

If the choices at cookie-cutter jewelry chains overwhelm you or inspire disappointment rather than excitement, Mejuri’s new engagement and wedding rings will remind you there are unique and affordable alternatives out there.

We’ve featured some of our favorite rings and band combinations below.

An elegant pear cut peach morganite ring

The same ring with a sophisticated blue sapphire gem

An eye-catching cluster of differently sized diamonds

A round cut peach morganite ring that is best accentuated by a rounded crown band

A simple round cut sapphire ring accompanied by a pair of diamonds