Popular jewelry startup Mejuri has an under-$80 zodiac collection — and the styles are great for subtly personalized Mother’s Day gifts

caption Pictured: Aries Necklace, $79 source Mejuri

Mejuri, a Canadian startup that makes classic, everyday fine jewelry for women, is a perfect one-stop-shop for all things Mother’s Day.

Quality is high, prices are relatively low, and the company really only makes the kind of dainty jewelry you’d put on one day and then somehow never need to take off. As the founders told Business Insider in 2018, the goal is to debunk the myth that nice jewelry should never be touched or worn. In other words, “buy yourself the damn diamonds.”

Take for instance the highly giftable Zodiac collection ($69-$79) – a chic capsule of a single slender, feminine necklace and ring, each designed with the wearer’s astrological sign strewn across its face in shiny stones. It’s the sort of gift that manages to check all the boxes: thoughtfulness, personalization, and a piece of functional, everyday luxury.

Both Zodiac pieces are set with AAA quality white sapphires and come in either gold vermeil (a thick 18-karat gold layer on sterling silver) or sterling silver dipped in rhodium for extra shine and strength – so you can match the gift to whichever metal your mom favors.

The necklaces have an adjustable chain (20 to 22 inches), and since gifting jewelry like rings can be tricky, it’s worth noting that the company also has free 30-day returns – as well as a 24-month warranty.

Thankfully, pricing is competitive. Mejuri estimates that the Zodiac Ring ($69) would run for $205 in traditional retail, while the Zodiac Necklace ($79) would go for $169. Major fine jewelry brands have been known to mark up their products by eight to 10 times the actual cost it took to make. But, in order to keep luxury affordable, Mejuri’s uses a leaner model to deliver the same materials and craftsmanship as other luxury brands directly to the consumer, without passing on huge markups. Simply put, you’ll be able to give your mom an out-of-budget level gift without actually breaking said budget.

If you’re looking for affordable, beautiful jewelry your mom can wear every day and that’ll serve as an ongoing reminder of how much you love her, then you’re in the right place.

Gift the Zodiac Necklace, $79 [available in gold and silver]

Gift the Zodiac Ring, $69 [available in gold and silver]