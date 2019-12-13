Mel B sends dates to the clinic to get STI checks before sleeping with them, and she may be onto something

source David M. Benett / Getty Images

Former Spice Girl Mel B told her cohosts of “The Truth Flirts” podcast that she asks dates to get tested for STIs before she has sex with them.

“I’ve been out on the however-many date, and I can see it’s heading down that area, and I’ve gone, ‘Let’s go to the clinic together and get it done,'” Mel B said on the podcast.

Scary Spice said that she believes it’s important to have the conversation early to promote safe sex and sexual health.

The World Health Organization reported earlier this year that STIs like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis are spreading at alarming rates. Going to get tested may not be the worst idea.

Mel B launched “The Truth Flirts,” a podcast dedicated to breaking down sexual taboos and have an open conversation about sex, in partnership with dating app Badoo in October 2019. And Scary Spice isn’t shying away from any topic, including her own sex life.

In the podcast’s most recent episode, the former Spice Girl told guests James Lock and Alix Fox that she regularly takes first dates to get tested for STIs before having sex with them.

Mel B said that as a single woman, she takes precautions to minimize the risk of getting an STI, and typically carries condoms in her bag in addition to asking her dates to get tested.

“I do think it’s important to have that conversation before you have sex,” Mel B said. “I’ve done it. You’d be surprised if it’s just part of the conversation how willing and able that conversation’s outcome ends up being.”

While some may find stopping by the local clinic and getting tested before having sex to be a bit over the top, Mel B might have the right idea, according to recent data.

source iStock

STIs are spreading at an “alarming rate,” with chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis on the rise

The World Health Organization released a study June 2019 that found STIs – especially chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and trichomoniasis (a parasitic STI that can lead to genital inflammation) – are spreading at an alarming rate across the globe.

There were 156 million of trichomoniasis, 127 million new cases of chlamydia, 87 million of gonorrhea, and 6.3 million of syphilis in 2016 alone.

Though experts say this increase is in part linked to the rise of dating apps and easy access to unprotected sex, the perception of STIs being easy to cure may also be contributing to people not approaching sex with the caution that they might otherwise.

Antibiotic treatments for curable STIs like syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia are readily available, and effective medications for HIV and herpes are also on the market.

But while medicine has made huge progress in developing treatments for STIs, preventative measures like getting tested, knowing your partners’ STI statuses, and using protection like dental dams and condoms are still crucial to maintaining sexual health.

It might be time to take a page from Mel B’s book and stop by an STI clinic after your next first date.