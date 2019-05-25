Mel B responded to fans complaining about ‘awful’ sound during the Spice Girls’ first reunion tour show

caption Spice Girls members Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Melanie C performing in Dublin, Ireland. source Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

Spice Girls members Mel B (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), and Melanie C (Sporty Spice) kicked off their Spice World tour by performing at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.

Fans in attendance complained about not being able to hear the women sing and called the sound issues “awful.”

After the show, Mel B shared a video on her Instagram story addressing the technical difficulties, thanking fans, and promising vocals at the group’s Cardiff show “will be much, much better.”

Spice Girls member Mel B has responded to fans who complained about sound issues during the opening night of the UK group’s reunion tour.

Mel B (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), and Melanie C (Sporty Spice) performed at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday to kick off their Spice World Tour. Afterward, Mel B shared a video on her Instagram story addressing the concern.

“Hey guys, thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin,” she said. “We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better.”

Fans who attended the show took to Twitter to talk about their experience. Many people said that the sound was “terrible” and people sitting in the high sections of the venue couldn’t hear the group.

There’s something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad. @mcd_productions @CrokePark @IrishTimes @LovinDublin #SpiceWorldTour #SpiceGirl pic.twitter.com/QkENc7BJ8Y — Sabrina Egerton (@sabrinasstyle_) May 24, 2019

The #spicegirls put on a fabulous show tonight. But am really surprised that nobody seems to be talking about how poor the sound was. Could hardly make out the words they were saying at times. Was worst sound I’ve ever heard at a concert pic.twitter.com/UnKsi3B4Wo — Louise Sullivan (@lousul) May 24, 2019

Anyone else think the sound is crap at the @spicegirls ? #spicegirls #spicegirlsdublin — Aileen Hickey (@aileenballyDhob) May 24, 2019

Can’t hear a word — Ci ‘All the Gin’ Moulton (@cimoulton) May 24, 2019

@CrokePark @spicegirls Lads, the sound is brutal. Can we turn the gals up please? No idea what they're saying!! — Claire McCallion (@ClaireMcCallion) May 24, 2019

The sound at the Spice Girls at Croke Park is awful — Mary Mc Intyre (@Mc1988) May 24, 2019

Wat the heck is with d sound at the spice girls … cannot understand a word they are saying ! #SPICEWORLD2019 #crokepark — Louise Fenton (@LouiseFenton5) May 24, 2019

The sound last night at @spicegirls #SpiceWorld2019 was terrible, had no idea what they were saying and could barely hear what they were singing. And yes I went to the Spice Girls ???? (my 9 year old self was a diehard fan) pic.twitter.com/GgwqYbY4eU — Marian O'Sullivan (@marianosullivan) May 25, 2019

@spicegirls currently sitting in croke park, was absolutely buzzing to see you lot but its very disappointing cos the sound is really bad! We cant hear a thing sitting up the top row, up the back, all we're getting is mumble, and for €110 a ticket, not good! — Claire Grant✨ (@clairegrant85) May 24, 2019

@spicegirls awful sound a Croke Park, waited so long for a concert for it to be so terrible ????#SpiceWorldDublin #SpiceWorldTour2019 — kerry murray (@kerryyy92) May 24, 2019

Even though some fans said the show’s sound quality was “disappointing,” others said that they were still glad that they got to see the Spice Girls perform.

Overwhelmed and underwhelmed. Yay the @spicegirls , but the sound ???? #spicegirls — Ciara Cummins (@Ciara_Cummins1) May 24, 2019

Sound tonight was abit shocking but I had a fab time. Dreamed of seeing Spice Girls did about 23 years. I sobbed twice. When they sang Mama and there was a little thing about feminism/girl power. I was SOBBING! — Yvonne Marie Quinn???? (@VonnyPoo) May 24, 2019

A night of nostalgia. The sound in the venue wasn't great but #spicegirls gave the fans everything they wanted. (Unfortunately no Solo Spice songs though!) pic.twitter.com/0tzcNDFnKn — Paul????????️‍???? (@peejaythatsme) May 25, 2019

Be great if someone could tell the sound people at Spice Girls that the audience can't hear them… ???? #spicegirls #spiceworld #crokepark still great to see the girls in action. — Rachel D (@bookgeek90) May 24, 2019

The Spice Girls will continue touring through May and June, making stops in Manchester, Edinburgh, and London. Fellow member Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) isn’t performing with the group, but she shared a throwback photo on Instagram on Friday and wished them good luck.

The fashion designer also seemingly referenced her absence from the tour while giving the Spice Girls a shoutout at the People’s Choice Awards in November 2018.

“I hung up my microphone quite some time ago and I get a little scared when I go onstage and see a mic,” she said.