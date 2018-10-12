Melania addresses President Trump’s alleged infidelities in lengthy interview: ‘It is not concern and focus of mine’

source Screenshot via ABC

In a clip of an interview with ABC News set to air Friday, first lady Melania Trump brushed off reports of President Donald Trump’s infidelity as “gossip” that “is not concern and focus of mine.”

In the interview, the usually private Melania said her marriage was stable despite the rumors and insisted her focus was on her duties as a mother and first lady.

In the lengthy interview with the ABC News correspondent Tom Llamas, the first lady said of her and the president, “We are fine.”

“It’s what media speculate, and it’s gossip,” she said of the reports and rumors. “It’s not always correct stuff.”

The Trumps’ marriage has been plagued by accounts of the president’s infidelity, the most notable coming from Stormy Daniels, the porn star who says she had an affair with him in 2006, while Melania was pregnant with their child, Barron. Daniels was paid $130,000 in hush money in 2016 by Michael Cohen, the president’s longtime attorney, to keep her quiet about her allegation.

Earlier this month, in her first solo international trip as first lady, Melania toured Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt to explore efforts similar to her childhood-wellness initiative in the US – a duty she seemed to allude to in the interview as being more important than addressing the reports.

“It is not concern and focus of mine,” she said. “I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do.”

Though she characterized her marriage as being in good condition, the first lady acknowledged that weathering the reports was “not always pleasant.”

“But I know what is right and what is wrong, and what is true and not true,” she added.

The usually private first lady had not publicly addressed Daniels’ allegation when Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, said in June that she “believes her husband” and thought the reports were untrue.

The first lady’s spokeswoman initially pushed back on Giuliani’s comment, and in the ABC interview Melania said she “never talked” to Giuliani.

When Llamas asked why Giuliani would make that comment, the first lady said: “I don’t know. You need to ask him.”

In another clip of the interview, the first lady said the constant spotlight had made her the “most bullied person in the world” and had pushed her to avoid Twitter and create her anti-bullying campaign, “Be Best.”

The full interview is set to air on ABC on Friday night.