Melania Trump flew to Texas to visit immigrant children wearing a jacket that says ‘I really don’t care, do u?’

Her spokeswoman told Business Insider that “there was no hidden message.”

First lady Melania Trump wore a green military jacket that says “I really don’t care, do u?” on her surprise visit to Texas to visit immigrant children on Thursday.

The jacket is made by Zara and costs $39, according to the Daily Mail.

“It’s a jacket,” her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement to Business Insider. “There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe. (Much like her high heels last year.)”

Trump’s visit to McAllen, Texas, came amid the firestorm over President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy that has led to children being separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

The purpose of the visit was “to take part in briefings and tours at a nonprofit social services center for children who have entered the United States illegally,” a statement from Grisham says.

Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted @flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids – rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe – we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children. #SheCares #ItsJustAJacket — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) June 21, 2018

On Wednesday, the president signed an executive order designed to end the family-separation policy.

When asked whether the first lady had seen the images of detained children, Grisham said she had.

“She’s heard the recordings … She was on top of the situation before any of that came out,” Grisham said. “She was concerned about it. The images struck her as a mother, as a human being.”