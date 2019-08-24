Not all of Melania Trump’s fashion is out of touch — here are 5 of her affordable staples

For first ladies, fashion is a key way to shape their public image and involves thoughtful choices to nail a formal occasion or public appearance.

Modern first ladies, notably Michelle Obama, have been careful to seek out more affordable options to include in their wardrobes to make a polished but sensible statement on more casual occasions.

Melania Trump has caught eyes with custom and couture pieces that some have criticized as impractical and unrealistically expensive, but the first lady also relies on some affordable staples.

These are some of the jeans, sneakers, and casual tops that the first lady keeps on-hand for dressed-down days.

First lady Melania Trump’s outfits have been knocked in the past for being controversial, impractical, and massively expensive, but that’s not the first lady’s entire wardrobe.

Since the first family is on display for occasions such as formal events, vacation, and boarding Air Force One, the first lady fits affordable staples in-between couture pieces.

See the basic sneakers, casual tops, and jeans that are some of the first lady’s repeat favorites.

Timberland boots: $170

caption Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump walk to Air Force One in Carolina, Puerto Rico on October 3, 2017. source MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Source: Timberland

The boots were a rugged turn to the first lady’s wardrobe for on-the-ground appearances.

caption Julia Leopold wearing Timberland boots during London Fashion Week Men’s January 2017 collections at Matthew Miller on January 7, 2017 in London, England. source Christian Vierig/Getty Images

She wore them in Hurricane Harvey-ravaged Puerto Rico and at a visit to an American air base in Afghanistan.

J. Crew gingham button-down shirt: $75

caption The Trumps and their 11-year-old son Barron, walk across the South Lawn, after returning to the White House from a weekend at Camp David, August 27, 2017. source Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Image

Source: Yahoo News

The shirt was a casual step down from the first lady’s flashier choices that made appearances at formal events and the 2016 campaign trail.

The first lady raised eyebrows with a pink blouse the year before when she wore a Gucci pussy-bow blouse that retailed for $1,100 and was speculated to comment on her husband’s Hollywood Access tape scandal.

Converse sneakers: $50-$65

caption First Lady Melania Trump wears Converse during public appearances. source (L) Will McNamee/Getty Images/(R) Alex Wong/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

The sleek but casual sneakers are no stranger to the White House, as former first lady Michelle Obama sported them regularly as well.

Trump has also been spotted in Adidas Originals’ Stan Smiths, which retail for $75.

J. Brand Jeans: $188

caption President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump cross the South Lawn after arriving at The White House, June 18, 2017. source Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Though the jeans are on the pricier side, they pale in comparison to the rest of the first lady’s luxe wardrobe. She saves them for travel or more casual appearances.

source Amazon

The first lady’s chosen style of the pants have since sold out, but the brand has a number of similar high-waisted and skinny variations.

Baseball hats

source JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images, NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

The Trumps are keen on baseball hats that reference the first family, and the first lady’s hats complement the president’s oft-worn “USA” hat.

source Trump Make America Great Again Committee

The FLOTUS hat isn’t for sale, but several designs are offered for around $40 from the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, which raises money for his reelection campaign.

