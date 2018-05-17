Everything we know about the mysterious $1.5 million apartment Melania Trump owns in Trump Tower

On Wednesday, the Office of Government Ethics released President Donald Trump’s financial disclosure form for 2018.

While it revealed much about Trump’s finances, including the reimbursement of the hush money Trump lawyer Michael Cohen paid Stormy Daniels, the form also provided an insight into first lady Melania Trump’s income.

Two of her disclosures in the report were related to a one-bed, 1.5-bath apartment in Trump Tower in Manhattan that Melania bought from the building’s condo board for almost $1.5 million in January 2016, according to The Real Deal and City Realty.

Here is everything we know about the mysterious apartment Melania owns in Trump Tower.

Located on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, Trump Tower’s 68 floors contain 263 apartments.

caption Trump Tower opened in 1983. source Wikimedia Commons

On the 26th floor was President Trump’s office for the Trump Organization. He reportedly had a private elevator that could whisk him from his office to his penthouse.

The bottom floors feature office, dining, and retail space, while condominiums fill floors 30-68.

caption The Grille restaurant in the lobby of Trump Tower. source Hollis Johnson

Notable celebrities who lived in the building include Bruce Willis, Michael Jackson, Johnny Carson, and Paul Anka.

The sixth floor of Trump Tower has served as home to the Trump campaign, and is also where NBC’s “The Apprentice” was filmed.

caption Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, and Joan Rivers appear on “The Apprentice.” source Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The Trump family’s penthouse takes up the top three floors. It’s one of several units President Trump has owned in his namesake high-rise building over the years.

caption Melania Trump gives Fox News host Greta Van Susteren a tour of the Trumps’ penthouse in Trump Tower in Manhattan. source Fox News

On the 33rd floor, Melania owns apartment H. There aren’t any photos of that unit available online, but these photos from StreetEasy show apartment 32H, which looks to have the same layout as hers.

caption The living room of apartment 32H, one floor below Melania’s apartment. source Douglas Elliman/StreetEasy

We reviewed several “H” floor plans on different floors of Trump Tower, and they all seem to follow this setup.

caption The floor plan of 32H in Trump Tower, which likely matches first lady Melania Trump’s apartment, 33H. source StreetEasy

Her apartment is 1,052 square feet and located on the southeast corner of the building, overlooking 5th Avenue and East 56th Street.

caption Another shot of the living room in Apartment 32H, one floor below Melania’s apartment. source Douglas Elliman/StreetEasy

It has one bedroom, also with sweeping views. Trump’s disclosure form lists “721 33H LLC”, the address to the apartment, and a pass-through company for the property, saying the real estate is valued between $1,000,001 and $5 million.

caption The bedroom of Apartment 32H, one floor below Melania’s apartment. source StreetEasy/Douglas Elliman

It also has a sizable walk-in closet, though Melania’s closet in the penthouse upstairs is much larger.

caption The walk-in closet of apartment 32H, one floor below Melania’s apartment. source StreetEasy/Douglas Elliman

In January 2016, Melania bought the unit for $1.49 million, apparently from the building’s condo board. It appears to be the only unit the condo board has ever bought, according to property records The Real Deal obtained.

caption The bathroom in apartment 32H, one floor below Melania’s apartment. source StreetEasy/Douglas Elliman

This type of unit (a studio or one-bedroom in a luxury skyscraper) is usually used used for staff of residents who have much larger apartments in the building, or for a live-in building superintendent. The condo board first bought unit 33H for $650,000 in 1997.

caption The bathroom of apartment 32H, one floor below Melania’s apartment. source Douglas Elliman/StreetEasy

While it’s unclear why the first lady bought this apartment, some speculate she bought it to use as a library. Maybe it’s just a private space for her to get away from it all and relax in private — since Melania’s never mentioned the apartment, it’s a mystery.

caption The kitchen of apartment 32H, one floor below Melania’s apartment. source StreetEasy/Douglas Elliman

