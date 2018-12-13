Melania Trump says her biggest struggle at the White House is dealing with ‘opportunists’ who use her ‘family’s name’

Melania Trump discussed her most difficult issue as First Lady of the United States in a Fox News interview Wednesday.

She said it was “opportunists” who use her name to “advance themselves,” pointing to comedians, journalists, and other media figures.

Trump also said she isn’t afraid to tell her husband her opinions. In November, she ousted a top White House security advisor she clashed with.

Melania Trump said Wednesday that the most difficult thing she deals with as First Lady of the US are the “opportunists” who talk about her in the media.

“I would say the opportunists who are using my name, or my family name, to advance themselves,” she told Sean Hannity on Fox News. “From comedians, to journalists, to performers, book writers.”

Without being specific, Trump said the people who talk about her aren’t accurate.

“It doesn’t hurt. The problem is they are writing the history, and it’s not correct,” she said.

In the interview, Trump also talked about how she keeps up with her husband President Donald Trump’s administration, and isn’t afraid to offer her opinions. In November, she ousted Mira Ricardel, a top White House national security advisor she clashed with. Trump admitted she’s also often found herself at odds with Chief of Staff John Kelly, who is said to be leaving at the end of this year.

“I follow what’s going on. And I give my husband advice and my honest opinion,” she said. “Sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn’t.”

