Melania Trump’s press secretary slammed ‘The View’ for speculating that the first lady may have a body double

caption US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand before a row of crosses honoring 23 people who died in the Alabama storm. source NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Melania Trump’s press secretary criticized “The View” for discussing a conspiracy theory that the first lady has a body double.

The unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about Trump has recurred for years.

It returned when she wore sunglasses on a recent visit to Alabama.

“That one does not look like her. Sorry,” Joy Behar said on “The View.” “I wasn’t going to go along with this, but that one in that picture does not look like her.”

Melania Trump’s press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, criticized ABC’s “The View” Monday after its hosts speculated that the first lady may have a “body double” who spends time with President Donald Trump instead of her.

“.@flotus & @potus traveled to Alabama to pay their respects & comfort victims of the tornado devastation,” Grisham tweeted. “In typical fashion, @theview chooses to laugh in the face of tragedy. Shameful.”

The conspiracy theory that Melania Trump has a body double has persisted since August 2017 and recurred every few months. In the latest round, some photos of her attending a memorial in Alabama on Friday made her look, to some people, like an impostor.

The hosts on “The View” toyed with the theory on Monday morning.

FAKE MELANIA CONSPIRACIES RETURN: The internet is buzzing again with theories that first lady Melania Trump is using an imposter to stand in for her — the co-hosts investigate. https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/XNYBT9U6S8 — The View (@TheView) March 11, 2019

The conspiracy theory about Trump’s body double is driven by her secretive approach to the public, a Secret Service agent who looks a little like her, and camera angles and fashion choices that obscure part of her face. In this case, no one disputed that Melania looked like Melania once she took off her sunglasses.

Grisham has chastised media organizations before for discussing the theory.

“Once again, we find ourselves consumed with a ridiculous non-story when we could be talking about the work the first lady is doing on behalf of children, including the opioid crisis that is gripping our nation,” Grisham told CNN in 2017.