A look inside the daily routine of first lady Melania Trump, who eats 7 pieces of fruit a day, is a ‘full-time mom’, and is finally stepping into the spotlight as first lady

Pat Ralph, Business Insider US
First Lady Melania Trump speaks at a luncheon for governors' spouses in the Blue Room of the White House on February 26, 2018.

First Lady Melania Trump speaks at a luncheon for governors’ spouses in the Blue Room of the White House on February 26, 2018.
Getty Images/Mark Wilson

While her husband has sought out a very public life, first lady Melania Trump has chosen to remain fairly private.

She spends a lot of her time caring for their 12-year-old son Barron, calling herself a “full-time mom.” Since moving to the White House last June, Trump has also taken on the many duties required of first ladies, from decorating the residence to planning official events.

Deviating from her usual schedule this week, the first lady had surgery at Walter Reed Hospital on Monday to treat a benign kidney condition.

Here’s what Trump’s daily routine at the White House is usually like:

Trump rises not long after 5:30 a.m., when her husband wakes up. The couple sleeps in separate bedrooms.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump then gets their 12-year-old son, Barron, ready for school, which often entails ensuring he has his homework in his backpack.

Trump and her son Barron attend the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 2, 2018.
Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla

Sources: Parenting, The Washington Post

Trump considers raising her son her “first job.” Along with getting Barron up and ready for school every day, she has also made his breakfast and lunch.

Source: Parenting

When they lived in New York, Trump would drop Barron off and pick him up from school. She also would help him with homework and attend his school events.

The Trumps arrive at the White House on June 11, 2017.
Getty Images/Chris Kleponis

Source: Parenting

Trump works out daily in her home, usually in the morning. She has said she does pilates, walks around wearing ankle weights, and plays tennis.

Sources: Twitter, E! News

Trump follows a healthy diet. She reportedly eats seven fruits per day, and often starts with a smoothie or oatmeal for breakfast.

Trump hosts a Governors’ Spouses Luncheon at the White House | February 26, 2018
Andrea Hanks/The White House

Sources: Twitter, GQ, E! News

Even though she is a healthy eater, Trump will indulge sometimes with chocolate, ice cream, or Diet Coke. Her favorite meal is reportedly the chicken parmigiana at Jean George in NYC.

The Trumps dine at the White House on June 26, 2017.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sources: AOL, Twitter

She takes many vitamins to benefit her hair and skin, as well as moisturizes her skin and washes her face every day.

Trump arrives in the Rose Garden to speak at the White House on May 7, 2018.
Getty Images/Win McNamee

Source: E! News

Her healthy lifestyle extends to sleeping as well, as she prioritizes getting a good night’s sleep.

The Trumps return to the White House after their stay at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on January 1, 2018.
Chris Kleponis/Getty

Source: E! News

During the day, she sometimes hosts White House meetings or attends them with her husband, including ones with administration officials on the opioid crisis and her “Be Best” initiative.

Source: Health & Fitness

Trump spends much of her time working with and advocating for children, and has frequently visited schools and children’s hospitals as first lady.

Source: The White House

Trump tends to hold meetings with small groups of people in her office in the East Wing.

Trump hosts a meeting with second lady Karen Pence in the East Wing.
Andrea Hanks/The White House

Source: The Washington Post

Trump usually stays out of the West Wing, and often doesn’t check in with President Donald Trump while he’s working — unless the two have an official event together.

The Trumps do meet up to host world leaders in the Oval Office.
Pool / Getty Images

Source: The Washington Post

When not in the public, Trump spends a lot of time with her parents and son. Her parents have joined her in Washington, D.C.

Source: Business Insider

As part of her official duties as first lady, she helps put together important events at the White House, such as the Easter Egg Roll and the official state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump reads a book to children gathered for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn on April 2, 2018.
REUTERS/Leah Millis

Sources: Business Insider

Trump also led the team of White House staff and volunteers in decorating the “People’s House” for Christmas. She maintains a close relationship with the residence staff of chefs, florists, and butlers.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

She oversees the residence and the state floor. As a perfectionist, she pays attention to every detail and has enjoyed putting her mark on the White House.

Trump goes over the menu for the French state dinner with White House executive chef Cristeta Comerford.
White House

Source: The Washington Post

Trump also redesigned the first family’s living quarters, donning it with neutral colors. She has sought to keep the residence private.

Trump goes over final details for the state dinner with her staff on April 22, 2018.
FLOTUS

Source: The Washington Post

Before the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump’s evenings were spent out on the town at premieres, exclusive parties, and dinners in New York. These days, her social calendar is largely filled with official White House events.

The Trumps entertain French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte in the Red Room of the White House before the state dinner on April 24, 2018.
Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen

Source: GQ

To relax, Trump has been known to indulge in a bubble bath, and often spends her weekends at the family’s private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Source: Twitter

Sometimes, she travels there separately from her husband.

Melania Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: The Washington Post

With the official unveiling of her initiatives, Trump is finally stepping into the spotlight as first lady.

Melania Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider