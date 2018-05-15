A look inside the daily routine of first lady Melania Trump, who eats 7 pieces of fruit a day, is a ‘full-time mom’, and is finally stepping into the spotlight as first lady

- source
While her husband has sought out a very public life, first lady Melania Trump has chosen to remain fairly private.
She spends a lot of her time caring for their 12-year-old son Barron, calling herself a “full-time mom.” Since moving to the White House last June, Trump has also taken on the many duties required of first ladies, from decorating the residence to planning official events.
Deviating from her usual schedule this week, the first lady had surgery at Walter Reed Hospital on Monday to treat a benign kidney condition.
Here’s what Trump’s daily routine at the White House is usually like:
Trump rises not long after 5:30 a.m., when her husband wakes up. The couple sleeps in separate bedrooms.
Trump then gets their 12-year-old son, Barron, ready for school, which often entails ensuring he has his homework in his backpack.
Trump considers raising her son her “first job.” Along with getting Barron up and ready for school every day, she has also made his breakfast and lunch.
When they lived in New York, Trump would drop Barron off and pick him up from school. She also would help him with homework and attend his school events.
Trump works out daily in her home, usually in the morning. She has said she does pilates, walks around wearing ankle weights, and plays tennis.
Trump follows a healthy diet. She reportedly eats seven fruits per day, and often starts with a smoothie or oatmeal for breakfast.
Even though she is a healthy eater, Trump will indulge sometimes with chocolate, ice cream, or Diet Coke. Her favorite meal is reportedly the chicken parmigiana at Jean George in NYC.
She takes many vitamins to benefit her hair and skin, as well as moisturizes her skin and washes her face every day.
Her healthy lifestyle extends to sleeping as well, as she prioritizes getting a good night’s sleep.
During the day, she sometimes hosts White House meetings or attends them with her husband, including ones with administration officials on the opioid crisis and her “Be Best” initiative.
Trump spends much of her time working with and advocating for children, and has frequently visited schools and children’s hospitals as first lady.
Trump tends to hold meetings with small groups of people in her office in the East Wing.
Trump usually stays out of the West Wing, and often doesn’t check in with President Donald Trump while he’s working — unless the two have an official event together.
When not in the public, Trump spends a lot of time with her parents and son. Her parents have joined her in Washington, D.C.
As part of her official duties as first lady, she helps put together important events at the White House, such as the Easter Egg Roll and the official state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Trump also led the team of White House staff and volunteers in decorating the “People’s House” for Christmas. She maintains a close relationship with the residence staff of chefs, florists, and butlers.
She oversees the residence and the state floor. As a perfectionist, she pays attention to every detail and has enjoyed putting her mark on the White House.
Trump also redesigned the first family’s living quarters, donning it with neutral colors. She has sought to keep the residence private.
Before the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump’s evenings were spent out on the town at premieres, exclusive parties, and dinners in New York. These days, her social calendar is largely filled with official White House events.
To relax, Trump has been known to indulge in a bubble bath, and often spends her weekends at the family’s private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Sometimes, she travels there separately from her husband.
With the official unveiling of her initiatives, Trump is finally stepping into the spotlight as first lady.
