These 13 photos of Melania Trump defined her image as first lady

First lady Melania Trump has grown from a background actor in her husband’s campaign to the second most closely watched figure in the White House.

The public eye follows the first lady at home and abroad, whether she’s appearing with President Donald Trump or on her own.

Here are the images that defined her as first lady.

Though she wasn’t elected to the position, first lady Melania Trump is one of the most closely watched members of President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Official photographers keep Trump in the public eye at home and abroad, here are some of her most defining photographs that have cemented her image into American culture:

In her first moments as first lady, Trump made a striking appearance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony, keeping warm in a powder-blue Ralph Lauren coat that drew comparisons to former first lady Jackie Kennedy.

caption Trump waves to supporters as he walks the parade route with first lady Melania after being sworn in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration January 20, 2017. source Evan Vucci – Pool/Getty Images

Source: Reuters

After moving into the White House in June 2017, the first lady became a more regular fixture by the president’s side.

The first lady also quickly became a divisive figure, first drawing criticism when she displayed her penchant for pumps while on the way to survey damage from Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.

Proving her dedication to both high-end fashion and childhood development, the first lady sported a Balmain plaid shirt that cost more than $1,000 at the time to host local schoolchildren in September 2017 at the White House Kitchen Garden.

Source: Business Insider

Melania’s first year assuming the traditional first lady duty of decorating the White House for Christmas included an eye-catching display of white, leafless trees in one of the main halls.

Source: Business Insider

After a year as first lady, Melania received a standing ovation at her husband’s first State of the Union address, sparking conversation after many were quick to point out her all-white pantsuit shared a color with Hillary Clinton’s preferred color during her campaign and certain public displays of the #MeToo movement.

caption First Lady Melania Trump waves as she arrives at the joint session of Congress in the Capitol January 30, 2018. source Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

Melania stirred controversy when she wore a jacket to an immigration facility in June 2018 that said, “I don’t really care, do U?” Melania later said it was a message intended “for the left-wing media who are criticizing me.”

caption Trump climbs back into her motorcade after traveling to Texas to visit facilities that house and care for children taken from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. source Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla

Source: Business Insider

Melania’s wardrobe choices again dominated reports when she chose to wear a striking hat when welcoming the French president and first lady to the White House in April 2018, even drawing comparisons to Beyonce.

Source: Business Insider

In May 2018, Melania appeared in front of the press on her own to announce a childhood wellness initiative called “Be Best,” which emphasizes the importance of social, emotional, and physical health.

Source: Business Insider

Melania brushed shoulders with political icons when she appeared alongside the past four presidents at former first lady Barbara Bush’s August 2018 funeral without her husband.

Source: Business Insider

In her first solo trip as first lady, Melania set off on a six-day tour of Africa where she saw how US foreign aid has been put to use on the continent, improving health, early childhood education, and conservation efforts.

Source: Business Insider

Melania showed a flair for the historic when she cut a striking figure in front of Egypt’s Giza Pyramids in October, capping off her tour with a rare unscripted appearance in front of reporters.

Source: The Associated Press

The White House’s 2018 Christmas decorations shocked observers for the second year in a row as pictures from its debut featured the first lady among eye-catching scarlet trees.

source Andrea Hanks/White House

Source: Business Insider