Michelle Obama says Melania Trump has never reached out to her for advice on being first lady

caption Michelle Obama and Melania Trump on Inauguration Day in 2017. source Getty

Michelle Obama sat down for a nearly hourlong conversation with ABC News’ Robin Roberts that aired Sunday night on “20/20.”

Roberts pointed out that Obama, like her predecessor Laura Bush, offered to give first lady Melania Trump advice when she entered the White House.

When asked whether Trump had ever called her up, Obama said, “No, no she hasn’t.”

Michelle Obama put politics aside when Melania Trump succeeded her in the White House, offering to give her advice if she ever needed it. But Trump has never taken the former first lady up on that offer, Obama told ABC News' Robin Roberts in a nearly hourlong conversation that aired Sunday night on "20/20."

“I know that Laura Bush reached out to you and said, ‘If you need any help, I’m a phone call away,'” Roberts said.

“Yep, yep,” Obama responded.

“You wrote about how and have talked about how you extended that same courtesy to Melania Trump,” Roberts said. “Has she reached out to you and asked for any help?”

“No, no she hasn’t,” Obama said, raising her eyebrows.

The first lady’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump and Obama have an interesting history that extends before the Trumps entered the White House. On the campaign trail in 2016, Trump came under fire for appearing to plagiarize part of the speech Obama gave at the 2008 Democratic National Convention.

Trump’s speechwriter later acknowledged that Trump was inspired by Obama’s speech and that lines from it accidentally made their way into the address she drafted for Trump.

caption Obama said the first lady had not reached out to her for advice. source ABC News

“A person she has always liked is Michelle Obama,” the speechwriter, Meredith McIver, said of Trump in a statement. “Over the phone, she read me some passages from Mrs. Obama’s speech as examples. I wrote them down and later included some of the phrasing in the draft that ultimately became the final speech.”

She continued: “This was my mistake, and I feel terrible for the chaos I have caused Melania and the Trumps, as well as to Mrs. Obama. No harm was meant.”

When NPR asked Obama in an interview that aired Friday whether she could relate to Trump’s claim that she’s the “most bullied person in the world,” Obama said she could not, adding that she had seen the hardships and sacrifices of military families.

“I admired them, and it made me feel like let me not complain out loud about anything that is happening to me,” Obama said.

She appeared on “20/20” to promote her new book, “Becoming,” due out Tuesday.