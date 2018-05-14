Melania Trump undergoes surgery for ‘benign’ kidney condition

- source
- REUTERS/Joe Skipper
First lady Melania Trump underwent kidney surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday morning, according to a statement from her office.
The surgery was an embolization procedure to treat a kidney condition that the White House described as benign. The procedure was successful and there were no complications, but the first lady will remain at the Maryland hospital for the rest of the week, said Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for the first lady.
President Donald Trump hasn’t been to Walter Reed since the surgery. CNN reported he was expected to visit shortly.
The White House statement also said, “The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”
Trump recently announced her latest initiative called “Be Best” last week with a speech in the White House Rose Garden. The program is aimed at tackling well-being, social media use, and opiod abuse among American children.
CNN reported Trump was the first US first lady to have such serious surgery while in the White House since Nancy Reagan had a mastectomy in October 1987.