People noticed that Melania Trump seems to look ‘horrified’ in video after shaking hands with Putin

Some on social media thought First Lady Melania Trump looked “horrified” after shaking hands with Russian president Vladimir Putin at the July 16 summit in Finland.

President Donald Trump, Melania, and Putin posed for a photo before the two presidents’ one-on-one meeting and joint press conference.

At the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, social media users remarked that first lady Melania Trump looked “horrified” and “shocked” after shaking hands with Putin.

Video of the interaction shows Melania initially smiling at Putin, but then striking a face some perceived to be expressing bewilderment and discomfort as she and the two presidents posed for a photo.

One user said Melania “was the only one in the room who understands how dangerous this man actually is,” referring to Putin. Melania, who is from Slovenia, and Putin both hail from eastern Europe.

Others on social media, however, thought the reactions to the viral video of the interaction were overblown, saying that Melania was simply trying to put on a serious face for the photo.

The photo was taken before Trump and Putin’s nearly two-hour one-on-one meeting, which was followed by a press conference.

