Melania Trump’s office disputes Rudy Giuliani’s comments about her thoughts on Stormy Daniels

caption Melania Trump. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s outside attorney, suggested she took her husband’s word on the matter.

“I don’t believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani,” her spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump pushed back Thursday on the assertion from President Donald Trump’s outside attorney, Rudy Giuliani, that she “believes her husband” about porn star Stormy Daniels’s allegation of a 2006 affair.

“I don’t believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani,” her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, told The New York Times. Reached by Business Insider, Grisham said she had nothing more to add.

On Wednesday, Giuliani said the first lady doesn’t think the president had an affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and US attorney, made the comment at the “Globes” Capital Market conference in Tel Aviv.

“She believes her husband, and she doesn’t think it’s true,” Giuliani said.

At the center of the controversy involving Daniels’s allegation of an affair with the president is a $130,000 hush money payment Trump’s longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, facilitated to the porn star just weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen is now the focus of a criminal investigation in the Southern District of New York into whether he violated campaign-finance laws or committed bank fraud.

Daniels, meanwhile, is suing Cohen and Trump in California, seeking to void that nondisclosure agreement, and last month filed a motion to revive that lawsuit. On Wednesday, she filed a new lawsuit in California court alleging that he former attorney, Keith Davidson, who helped ink the hush money agreement, had betrayed her and became a “puppet” for Trump and Cohen while the attorney still represented her.

Cohen and the White House have denied that an affair took place. Trump has not spoken to whether or not he had the affair with Daniels, but did tweet last month that the allegation was “false” in a tweetstorm following Giuliani’s revelation that he reimbursed Cohen for the hush-money payment. Cohen originally said he was not reimbursed.

“Rudy is making it up as he goes along,” Michael Avenatti, Daniels’s lawyer, tweeted along with the statement from Melania’s spokeswoman.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider.