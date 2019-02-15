First lady Melania Trump wore head-to-toe pink as she spent Valentine’s Day with sick children for the 2nd year in a row

caption Melania Trump smiles as she talks with 22-year-old patient Serena, left, and 7-year-old patient Maryam, center, of Baku, Azerbaijan during a visit to The Children’s Inn on the National Institutes of Health campus in Bethesda, Maryland on Thursday. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

For the second year in a row, first lady Melania Trump spent her Valentine’s Day with sick children.

Trump made candy grams and snow globes with patients at The Children’s Inn, a residence for children undergoing treatment at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

A pool reporter tagged along for the trip, where the first lady, wearing head-to-toe pink, made snow globes and candy grams, and filled handmade boxes with sweets.

Here’s how Trump’s visit unfolded.

The first lady arrived at The Children’s Inn Thursday afternoon wearing head-to-toe pink. Her coat appears to be by Belgian designer Cedric Charlier, and retails for nearly $1,800.

It was the second year in a row that the first lady spent her Valentine’s Day at the residence. She broke out into a smile as she recognized one of the girls she met last year, 9-year-old Amber.

“I remember you from last year. How are you feeling?” the first lady asked Amber, before going to decorate a candy box with the girl at one of the tables set up for her visit.

After decorating candy boxes, there was another table to fill them with sweets.

Trump helped this girl fill her box with what appear to be red cinnamon gummy bears.

At another station, wrote their “favorite things” on paper hearts. The first lady wrote on hers, “My favorite city is Washington.”

Trump also got crafty, helping patients make snow globes.

Many of the children present for the first lady’s visit were foreign born, like 13-year-old Amani from Mombasa, Kenya.

Amani has sickle cell disease, a condition that creates misshapen red blood cells that easily clump, causing pain and organ blockage. He told the first lady that he was preparing to receive a bone marrow transplant from his 8-year-old sister.

Toward the end of the visit, Amani gifted the first lady with a necklace in a heart-shaped box that had the words “hope” and “faith” inscribed on it. Trump said it was a “very special” gift.

