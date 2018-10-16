A Melania Trump spokesperson wants people to ‘boycott’ T.I. because the rapper used a first lady look-alike in a music video

On Friday, T.I. posted a video to Twitter that featured a Melania Trump look-alike wearing a jacket that says “I really don’t care, do you?”

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the first lady retweeted an article about the video, calling for a boycott of T.I.

The tweets come after T.I. posted on Instagram that he was done working with Kanye West because of his politics.

A Melania Trump spokesperson is calling for a boycott of T.I. over a video that musician posted on Friday.”Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye,” he captioned the video.

In the Twitter post, a Trump look-alike is shown stripping in the Oval Office.

The woman also wore a jacket that says “I really don’t care, do you?” which Trump wore to visit immigrant children. In a recent interview, Trump said it was “obvious” the jacket’s message was not intended “for the children.” “I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane,” she said.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for Trump, Stephanie Grisham, retweeted an article about the video, calling for a boycott of T.I. “How is this acceptable? #disgusting #boycottT.I.,” she wrote.

T.I.’s Twitter video came after a Thursday post to Instagram, announcing that he was “officially done” with Kanye West, who met with Donald Trump at the White House earlier that day.

“I refuse to associate myself with something so vile, weak, and inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!!” T.I. captioned his post. “I’m a true believer in ‘It ain’t what you do, it’s how you do it.’ And this shit is regurgitating! At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you … now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you.”

He concluded the post: “All I can say is … I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop, I’m officially DONE!”

