A Melania Trump spokesperson wants people to ‘boycott’ T.I. because the rapper used a first lady look-alike in a music video

- On Friday, T.I. posted a video to Twitter that featured a Melania Trump look-alike wearing a jacket that says “I really don’t care, do you?”
- On Saturday, a spokesperson for the first lady retweeted an article about the video, calling for a boycott of T.I.
- The tweets come after T.I. posted on Instagram that he was done working with Kanye West because of his politics.
A Melania Trump spokesperson is calling for a boycott of T.I. over a video that musician posted on Friday.”Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye,” he captioned the video.
In the Twitter post, a Trump look-alike is shown stripping in the Oval Office.
The woman also wore a jacket that says “I really don’t care, do you?” which Trump wore to visit immigrant children. In a recent interview, Trump said it was “obvious” the jacket’s message was not intended “for the children.” “I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane,” she said.
On Saturday, a spokesperson for Trump, Stephanie Grisham, retweeted an article about the video, calling for a boycott of T.I. “How is this acceptable? #disgusting #boycottT.I.,” she wrote.
T.I.’s Twitter video came after a Thursday post to Instagram, announcing that he was “officially done” with Kanye West, who met with Donald Trump at the White House earlier that day.
Now I’ve been extremely patient and made it a point to not jump to any premature conclusions about Ye’& his antics… Partially due to the lessons learned from the outcome of other similar situations dealing wit my brother Wayne (which I admittedly mishandled a bit in hindsight) But now this shit is next level,futuristic Sambo,Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django ass shit Ye!!!! From what I can gather… This is the most repulsive,disgraceful, Embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen. Now I recall you asking me to come with you to have this meeting and I declined (naturally)… but bro… if ain’time I would’ve been in there wit you and you behaved that spinelessly in my presence,I feel that I’d be compelled to slap de’Fuq outta you bro For the People!!! You ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level &I refuse to associate myself with something so vile,weak,& inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!! I’m a true believer in “It ain’t what you do,it’s how you do it.” And this shit is regurgitating????! At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you… now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you. To all the people who follow Ye musically,socially, or even personally….who are confused, heartbroken, infuriated…. Let me make this clear… THIS SHIT AINT COOL!!! THIS IS A MOVE YE MADE FOR YE!!! THIS IS A PLAY TO PUT HIM IN A POSITION HE’D LIKE TO SEE HIMSELF IN…WE ARE NOT ON HIS MIND AS HE MAKES THESE COMMENTS AND DECISIONS. Don’t follow this puppet. Because as long as I’ve lived I’ve learned that it benefits a man nothing at all to gain the world,if to do so he must lose his soul. We just saw Mr.West’s Soul on auction. If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor. All I can say is… I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop,I’m officially DONE!!!! ????????Trump & His Lil Cookie Boy. #USorELSE✊????
“I refuse to associate myself with something so vile, weak, and inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!!” T.I. captioned his post. “I’m a true believer in ‘It ain’t what you do, it’s how you do it.’ And this shit is regurgitating! At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you … now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you.”
He concluded the post: “All I can say is … I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop, I’m officially DONE!”
