Melania Trump’s spokeswoman got into an argument with an ‘Ellen Show’ producer on Twitter

caption Melania Trump and her Communications Director Stephanie Grisham visit Lilongwe, Malawi on October 4, 2018. source Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman sparred with an “Ellen Show” producer on Twitter Tuesday morning and invited him to a White House anti-bullying event.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham tweeted a Breitbart article that took issue with producer Andy Lassner’s tweets about the first lady, spurring a biting exchange.

Grisham has ramped up her Twitter defenses of the first lady amid recent controversies, which she has often brushed off as sensationalism from the media.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham tweeted a Breitbart article that took issue with a Monday tweet from producer Andy Lassner that said he is “more afraid” of “another Melania” coming to the US border than the 7,000 Central American migrants traveling in a caravan headed to the US-Mexico border.

In addition to the article link, Grisham also referenced a White House event set for Tuesday afternoon, where Melania “is hosting children at the White House today to talk to them about kindess,” and asked Lassner, “should I save you a seat?”

Hi @andylassner @flotus is hosting children at the White House today to talk to them about kindness … should I save you a seat? https://t.co/qi4AxqfRZI — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) October 23, 2018

The White House announced Monday the first lady would be hosting 30 sixth grade students for a 3 p.m. screening of the movie “Wonder” for October’s National Bullying Prevention Month as an example for children of “the importance of choosing kindness.”

Lassner hit back soon after to not only accept Grisham’s invitation, but also reference past Trump administration controversies.

Yes!! Will she be talking about how she pushed her husband’s theory that our first black president was born in Kenya? What about her “I don’t care, do you jacket” worn while babies were being ripped away from parents at the border? What time should I arrive? Is it dressy? https://t.co/WFZWH3A2S9 — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 23, 2018

Lassner’s mention of President Donald Trump’s expressed doubt if former President Barack Obama was born in the United States and a jacket Trump wore to visit detained immigrant children that said “I really don’t care, do U?” prompted Grisham to tell him to “check your facts before you get here,” but she was “happy to brief you upon arrival.”

You may want to check your facts before you get here, I’m happy to brief you upon arrival. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) October 23, 2018

The producer’s latest reply included a 2011 HLN interview in which Melania pushed forward her husband’s questions about Obama’s birthplace and blamed “the media” for focusing on the issue.

Oh. And here are some facts. I’ll trust mine, but thanks. Also, is my name at the gate? Will you be greeting me? Are there vegetarian options? https://t.co/cAm0vtXLZb#BeBest pic.twitter.com/qrRHz2fmTw — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 23, 2018

Then comedian Kathy Griffin waded into the debate, asking Grisham how Lassner’s facts were wrong. The first lady’s spokeswoman stopped replying to the thread.

Grisham has ramped up her vocal defenses of the first lady after recent controversies, including furor over a hat she wore during her tour of African countries that many took as an offensive symbol of colonialism.

For her part, Melania has said negative media coverage makes her “the most bullied person in the world.“

In a statement to INSIDER about the incident, Grisham said Melania is “working to help children all over the world through her Be Best initiative,” which promotes childhood well-being focused on social media and opioid abuse.

She continued: “The people who consistently attack her – the left-wing media and Hollywood elites – could be so effective in helping to spread her message of kindness, but instead they choose to attack her because of politics. It does nothing but spread bias and hate, and it needs to end.”