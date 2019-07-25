Melania Trump shared behind-the-scenes photos of White House Christmas planning in July, and people have thoughts

caption Melania Trump has started planning Christmas at the White House. source @FLOTUS/Twitter

Melania Trump shared behind-the-scenes photos on Wednesday of White House Christmas decoration planning that is already underway.

People were amused that she was working on Christmas decorations in July.

Others pointed out that the photos could have been meant to distract from various controversies surrounding Trump’s presidency.

Christmas planning for the White House usually starts in the summer because of the scale of the operation.

On Wednesday, Melania Trump shared behind-the-scenes photos of what goes into planning Christmas decorations for the White House. She appeared to be examining swatches of fabric, flower samples, and photos that might make their way into the White House’s rooms this winter.

“#Christmas planning has begun in the East Wing at the @WhiteHouse,” she wrote. “I’m looking forward to sharing our final vision for this unique tradition in the coming months.”

Not everyone was feeling the holiday cheer. Some people pointed out that she shared the photos on the same day that Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee, perhaps to distract from recent controversies surrounding Trump’s presidency and policies.

Some were excited to see what designs the first lady would come up with this year.

Others were just confused as to why she was planning Christmas in July to begin with.

In fact, planning for the White House’s Christmas decorations usually begins in mid-June. Bryan Rafanelli, who oversaw the White House’s Christmas displays in 2015 and 2016, told Vogue that staffers set up long tables in the East Room with samples, swatches, and sketches for the first lady to peruse during the summer months. Once the designs are finalized, orders are placed and pieces are built through the summer and fall until setup begins in mid-November.

The large-scale operation takes thousands of volunteers and staff to put together, so it appears that it’s never too early to start planning.