These gluten-free cookies take 10 minutes to make — I don’t have a gluten allergy but I still eat them because they’re so delicious

I don’t have a gluten allergy but these gluten-free cookies from Meli’s Monster Cookies taste just as good and feels even healthier than its traditional counterparts.

I would readily give up all traditional cookies for a lifetime of this gluten-free varietal.

Meli’s Monster Cookies are offered in three different dry mixes that are easy to make and even easier to eat. Boxes are available both online and in stores.

Since I don’t have a gluten allergy, I’m not one to go searching for gluten-free anything.

Imagine my surprise when I discovered that the cookie of my dreams contained zero grams of gluten and also came out of a box. The maker of these almost criminally delightful cookies are two mothers – Melissa Blue and Melissa Mehall – and they’re the dynamic duo behind Meli’s Monster Cookies.

Proving that mothers can indeed do it all, both Melissas have three kids under the age of 14 and somehow managed to come up with a boxed cookie mix that is comically easy to make and truly delightful to eat. Both also have family members with gluten sensitivities, but rather than allowing this intolerance to end the possibility of ever enjoying a tasty and indulgent dessert again, the Melissas found a clever workaround.

The only thing that differentiates these cookies from your standard issue cookie is the lack of flour. But instead of replacing the flour with gluten substitutes or stand-ins like cassava root, the Melis went with the next best thing – gluten-free rolled oats.

Currently, there are three dry mixes available. There’s the Original, which contains gluten-free rolled oats, natural crunchy peanut butter, natural chocolate chips, and plain and peanut butter M&Ms, and tastes like a chocolate peanut butter cookie.

Then there’s the Cashewlicious, which includes gluten-free rolled oats, natural crunchy cashew butter, natural dark chocolate chips, and dried cherries. I love the addition of dried cherries to the mix, and cashew-based cookies are (unfortunately) relatively rare so that was a nice unique twist too. Paired with a cup of coffee, this may just be the perfect indulgent breakfast cookie – or honestly, an anytime cookie.

And finally, there’s Choco-Lot, comprised of gluten-free rolled oats, natural chocolate chunks, natural white chocolate chips, and natural peanut butter. If you’re a chocolate fiend, this is definitely the cookie for you. Think of it as an elevated peanut butter cup cookie.

Regardless of which of the three mixes you choose, you’ll only have to go through four steps and about 10 minutes before indulging. The official bake time from Meli’s is 12 minutes, but if you’re as desirous for freshly baked cookies as I am or prefer a more soft-baked texture, you can shorten the time in the oven.

In addition to the cookie mix, you’ll need half a cup of nut butter (each mix indicates a different kind of nut butter, though I’ve deviated from the recommended peanut and cashew butters to great success), one egg, and four tablespoons of butter.

The mix comes together extremely quickly, and like a traditional cookie batter, it’ll be thick and sticky. From there, just scoop the batter into your desired size and shape, place it in a preheated 350-degree oven, and bake for about seven to eight minutes depending on your desired chewiness or crispiness levels. Each box is meant to yield 16 cookies, but I’ve been a big fan of making extra-big cookies so I can tell myself I’m having just one after a meal.

Thanks to the generous amount of rolled oats and nut butter, they also have the added benefit of being higher in fiber and protein than your traditional cookie. While I certainly wouldn’t go so far as to call these treats “healthy,” they do keep me fuller longer than my usual snacks.

Meli’s also offers ready-to-eat cookies that just need to be thawed before they’re enjoyed. That is to say, they’re pre-baked, but I prefer the fresh-baked flavor and process of the dry mixes. They’re easy enough to make that you absolutely cannot mess up the process, which feels infinitely rewarding.

Those with gluten allergies should check in with their doctors before trying these mixes, but if you’re not and are looking for a gluten-free version of your favorite cookie, Meli’s Monster Cookies may just be the treat you’ve been waiting for.